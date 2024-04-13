Why as a Sebastian Vettel fan, I hope he does not return to F1

Sebastian Vettel is one name that has been doing the rounds for the last few weeks, as the German has been doing an extensive media tour. The media tour is, however a follow-up of what was a private test done by the German with Porsche.

As soon as Sebastian Vettel did that, tongues began to wag. There are already reports that the German driver could compete in LeMans 24 hours.

There have even been conversations that Sebastian Vettel is getting that racing itch again. The four-time world champion has been questioned quite relentlessly by the media on whether he wants to come back and he hasn't denied the return in any of these conversations.

He has even hinted at conversations that he's had with Toto Wolff. The Mercedes boss is seemingly someone who Vettel talks to often and that has set the tongues wagging as well.

Looking at Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso redefine how long anyone can race in F1, it won't be a surprise to expect Sebastian Vettel to come back and perform at a high level. Having said that, as a fan of the German and having followed each and every race of his career since his debut, I hope he does not return to F1.

How good was Sebastian Vettel before retirement?

Now before we proceed, let's first clarify that this is not a dig at Sebastian Vettel as a driver. As soon as the news broke that the German could come back to F1, there were quite a few pundits that made it a point to downplay what Sebastian could do in an F1 car.

The best judge of the German's career is looking at the last season with Aston Martin. Vettel took a massive emotional toll when he left Ferrari in 2020. The German had a disastrous run with the team and it did appear that he had lost a lot of confidence.

A lot of his stint at Aston Martin was a driver battling to regain his lost confidence but also trying to figure out if he even wanted to race. By mid-2022, Sebastian Vettel had decided that he didn't want to continue racing in F1 and announced his retirement. While his form did fluctuate a little, the German put together some brilliant drives that season.

His points finish in Imola in 2022 was a drive of a remarkably brilliant talent. Similarly, his drive in Suzuka in the rain or other races where he was essentially punching above the weight of the car he had under him was enough proof that a focused Sebastian Vettel could drag a strong result from the car.

If he comes back, is focused, and is in the right car, one could expect Sebastian Vettel to perform at a high level, just like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton did.

What are his options?

Moving on from the question of capability, let's try to answer if there is a viable option on the F1 grid. Considering the fact that Vettel will not be coming back to an uncompetitive car, it does narrow things down.

He could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and he could be a contender for a seat at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen (although it's highly unlikely that a switch with Sergio Perez could happen).

There is a possibility of Audi trying to get him back in F1. Vettel has already tested for Porsche and the Volkswagen group has been known for permeation between the two brands. If Vettel wants to come back, there is a likelihood that a seat will be open for him.

Why I don't want him to come back

Now comes the crux of why I don't Sebastian Vettel to come back. When the German was in his pomp and ruled the sport there is a quote from him that is often cited.

When Vettel went against the team order from Red Bull during the 'Multi 21' controversy, the German came back with a vengeance in the next race, fronted the media, and said he won't apologize for racing. His quote, 'We were racing, I was faster, I won' was a journey into how his mind worked at the time.

The Sebastian Vettel of his peak was a ruthless competitor who didn't mind if you hated him for winning. He was someone who was hungry and wasn't willing to give you an inch when in a battle.

He had something to prove and his dedication to the F1 life was impeccable. The life of a Formula 1 driver is not easy and it comes with a lot of sacrifices. Vettel probably made these sacrifices more than anyone else as he's still known for that ultra-professional ethics with which he conducted himself.

The Sebastian Vettel of 2024 is just not that. One listens to his interviews, and it's quite clear that he's not entirely confident if he wants to do it. He will talk about how he is interested and the fire still burns but he's also quick to assert why he's not too sure if he would take the plunge. He's mentioned how his family might not be too thrilled with him going on a 24-race calendar and sacrificing the time he spends with his kids.

F1 is a competitive sport and more often than not you have to be on your A-Game, and make all the sacrifices possible to even be within the vicinity of the top 1% of the world. If Sebastian Vettel comes back and he's not got that hunger or is willing to take those hard decisions then we won't see the best of him.

A completely focused Sebastian is a potential title contender in the right car if he returns, but will he get that if he returns? Looking at his interviews, it does appear that won't happen. If that is the case then it's probably better that Vettel doesn't return and hurt a brilliant legacy that he's built in F1.