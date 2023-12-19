"You can do things that you think are contrary to the laws of physics" - Fernando Alonso on why he picked 2012 and 2023 as his best F1 seasons

Fernando Alonso has opened up on why he felt that the 2012 and 2023 F1 seasons were the best of his career. The Spaniard entered the recently concluded season with not too many expectations on how it was going to pan out. He had moved from Alpine, a team that was fourth in the standings last season to Aston Martin, who finished seventh.

The move was looked at with surprise, especially since Alonso had been a great fit at Alpine, who also appeared to be progressing quite well. However, from the very first test in Bahrain, it became clear that Aston Martin had a competitive car that could yield impressive results. Alonso made the most of it in the very first race of the season and secured a podium for himself.

By the end of the season, Alonso had scored a total of eight podiums as he remarked that the 2023 F1 season was his best since 2012 when he almost won the title with Ferrari.

When questioned in a Q&A feature by Aston Martin on why he felt his season was this good, Alonso replied:

"There are a couple of moments in your life, in your career, where you connect with the car in a different way. It is difficult to explain, but you are at one with the car, you trust the car, and you are doing things that initially you thought were not possible - overtaking, or just going through a corner in a way that didn't sound logical when you first thought about it."

"And then you find yourself doing impossible things with the car on a regular basis. In every practice, in every qualifying session and race. Some of the performances this year, like those in 2012, were in that sort of mystical region, where you can do things that you think are contrary to the laws of physics. That's what makes years like 2023 even more important, even more special, in my life," he added.

Fernando Alonso shares secrets of longevity in F1

Fernando Alonso was also questioned on his longevity in F1 and how he was still able to be this motivated despite the demands of the sport. The Spaniard stressed the importance of moderation more than anything else in what helps him stay on top of his game.

"When you're young, you make some mistakes: you try to do everything, you try to be everywhere, but you can't do that and then perform at your maximum and be 100 percent when the time comes to drive the car. Now, I think I regulate more than ever. I know what affects me, what drains my battery, and I try to be as efficient as possible," he explained.

Alonso, who ended the 2023 F1 season with as many as eight podiums to his name, will be hoping to continue the trajectory of growth in the coming season as well.