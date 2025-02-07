"You weren't happy with me": When Toto Wolff acknowledged Mercedes's shortcomings as Lewis Hamilton and he negotiated a contract extension

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged Mercedes's shortcomings as Lewis Hamilton and he negotiated a contract extension during the 2023 season. The German team stuck to its novel zero-pod concept to comply with the new ground-effect regulations, trying to achieve maximum downforce by airflow distribution, at the beginning of the season but switched midway after failing to close the gap on its rivals.

The Brackley-based outfit initially stuck to its guns after getting encouraging results at the end of the 2022 season, including dominating the Brazilian GP, finishing 1-2. However, Hamilton had been vocal about the concept's deficiencies and urged the team to take a different direction.

Mercedes initially ignored the seven-time F1 world champion's suggestion but switched the concept at Monaco, which yielded better results.

During an episode in Season 6 of the Netflix series "Drive To Survive", Toto Wolff acknowledges the team's mistake during contract negotiations with Lewis Hamilton, saying:

"Last year, the development of the car, you weren't happy with me. You know, sticking to the concept from last year, holding on to it because of the encouraging results at the end -- the biggest [failure].

For me, personally, when you see the step that Aston Martin made over the winter, it shows that if we get it right with the concept of the car, the aero, and the balance, we can win a championship. But I don't want to wait until 2026 when we have the new engine regulations." [07:50]

After changing the concept, Hamilton produced more consistent results and performances, finished the year in P4, and even signed a contract extension in August 2023. However, the British driver activated his release clause when the opportunity to drive for Ferrari came knocking, ending his 12-year partnership with the German team at the end of the 2024 season.

Toto Wolff gives his opinion on Lewis Hamilton's departure

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said he believed Lewis Hamilton's exit from the German team was the right decision for both parties. Speaking with Sky Sports at the team's apparel launch, the Austrian said:

"It was right for both of us. I think when you see Lewis Hamilton in his first appearance at Ferrari, this picture in front of Enzo Ferrari's house, it's iconic. Lewis with his sense of style, and I've told him.

And at the same time, us embarking on a different route, trying to reinvent ourselves with a young driver - in addition to George, who isn't mentioned enough. We have a senior, accomplished driver that has won races, and this new kid coming up. I think it was a refresh for both of us."

With Hamilton joining Ferrari on a multi-year contract that will see him race for the Italian team until the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for another year, the two most iconic names in the sport are bidding to return to their glory days in the next two seasons.

