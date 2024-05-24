"You might fall asleep on Sunday": Lewis Hamilton calls for changes to F1 Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton has called for changes to the F1 Monaco GP on the eve of the prestigious race. The track has remained more or less the same since its inception in the 1950s. The problem appears to be that the F1 cars have continued to get bigger and bigger with each regulation change.

Because of this, the cars have almost outgrown the track and there's virtually no place to pull off an overtaking move. While rain has played the role of spicing things up in the last couple of races in Monaco, overtaking is a massive issue for the drivers.

So much so, that the qualifying session on Saturdays becomes all the more important. The drivers that will qualify well tend to have better overall results because you just can't make up spaces in Monaco.

On the eve of the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, Lewis Hamilton raised questions on whether some changes needed to be made. Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said,

"Monaco hasn't really changed much, the cars are getting bigger and there is a huge risk of colliding [with the barriers]. I wish we had bigger roads and that the track could be wider, but I don't think that that is ever going to be the case because it is just a small place. The race is continuously pretty much the same, it is a one-stop race, so I would say that maybe having special tyres for this race so you have more pit-stops, create more variability."

He added,

"They [F1 bosses] can definitely come up with a specific weekend, for this particular weekend, they should come up with some new formula for it rather than it just being the same. You might fall asleep on Sunday during the race, so creating something else, I don't know how you would do that, but it would be good."

Lewis Hamilton praises Monaco's placing as one of the iconic tracks in F1

Lewis Hamilton has been a winner of the F1 Monaco GP on multiple occasions and won the race in the wet weather several times as well. The driver was questioned about the importance of the track on the F1 calendar and in response, Hamilton said that it holds a special place in the sport, similar to that of Silverstone and Monza due to their prestige and history. He said,

"Monaco will always stand on its own, it will always stand above, but it doesn't always have the spectacle. But it will always be up there with the Silverstones and Monzas, because those are the crown jewels of our sport."

Lewis Hamilton will be racing with Mercedes for the last time in Monaco. He's had a successful run here, which includes wins in 2016, 2018, and 2019. While a win this time around might be a step too far, the driver will be looking to secure a strong result for the team.