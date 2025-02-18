"You obviously weren't there when I lost my virginity": When Sebastian Vettel gave a hilarious reply on being questioned about his first F1 win

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel previously gave a hilarious reply regarding "losing his virginity" after being asked about his first race win. The German driver remains the youngest in the sport to achieve a pole position, a race win, and a driver's championship.

Vettel made his debut on the grid in 2007 with BMW Sauber as he replaced an injured Robert Kubica. However, he returned to the Red Bull fold later in the year to take a seat in its junior team, Toro Rosso.

During his first full year in 2008, he delivered several impressive results, notably securing his season's highlight by winning the Italian GP in wet conditions after starting from pole position.

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel was asked if the win in Monza was the greatest moment of his life, to which the German replied by saying (via The Guardian):

"You obviously weren't there when I lost my virginity,"

However, after the race in Monza, the German rookie was over the moon with the result and expressed shock after achieving the feat. Here's what he said while speaking to Motorsport.com:

“Sometimes I was thinking, ‘there is still P1 on my board, how can it be?’ I am fuelled to finish, there is nothing, no pitstops, so just keep it together. When I crossed the chequered flag, I realized I had just won the race, it was unbelievable to see all the people going crazy around the circuit.

"It was the best lap I ever did in Monza. Obviously it was not the fastest, but for sure it was the best one.”

Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive world championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 before moving to Ferrari and ultimately retiring from F1 at the end of 2022 with Aston Martin.

Red Bull advisor shuts down Sebastian Vettel's comeback alongside Max Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stated that Sebastian Vettel would have liked to make a comeback with them, but they won't be proceeding with that move for the German's own good.

Speaking with F1-Insider, the Austrian reflected on the prospect and said:

“Sebastian would have liked to drive with us next to Max Verstappen. But that wouldn’t have made sense, also to protect him. Max would have clearly beaten him and damaged Sebastian’s reputation. I couldn’t and didn’t want to let that happen.”

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard too was deadset against the idea and said to Lucas Stewart:

“Only if he’s living in a delusional space where he thinks that having taken a couple of years out, he’ll be quicker. But the facts are, the stopwatch doesn’t lie and he wasn’t delivering the lap times at the end of his career.”

Ever since retiring from the sport in 2022, Sebastian Vettel has stayed away from the limelight and has not competed in any other categories despite showcasing interest.

