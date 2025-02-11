"You are there and you park behind George or Dave, what's the point?": When Sebastian Vettel had a hilarious reaction to the absence of grid girls

Former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel reacted to the absence of grid girls at the start of the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix. The German driver won four consecutive driver's championships from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull. However, after a winless 2014 campaign, he decided to switch to the Italian team and follow in the footsteps of his hero Michael Schumacher.

Vettel had a solid start to his Ferrari tenure as he won the Malaysian GP in Sepang and later added two more wins in Budapest and Singapore. The former four-time F1 world champion was the only driver who consistently challenged the might of Mercedes in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

After finishing P2 in Monaco, the German was happy with his result but in the post-race press conference, he was hilariously irked by the absence of grid girls. He said:

"Why didn't we have any grid girls today What was that? F***! You get there and park behind George or Dave. What's the point?" (0:58)

The grid girls were completely removed a couple of years later to which Sebastian Vettel reacted (via GP Fans):

"I think I'm a traditionalist and I like to hold on to certain things. There's a lot of things I'm not a specialist in and I don't need to understand. I'm confused why the races start later, a bit sad that there are no more grid girls but other than that not many changes yet. From a driving point of view there's obviously not that much that has changed."

After his stint with Ferrari, Vettel joined Aston Martin in 2021 and called time on his career at the end of the 2022 season.

Red Bull driver on driving against Sebastian Vettel in a game

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson said he would always play as a driver for the Austrian team in the F1 video game and go against Sebastian Vettel when his interest in the sport peaked in 2010. The Kiwi spoke about playing as Mark Webber (via the Times):

“The first Formula 1 game I had was F1 2010. I was eight. That year, Sebastian Vettel won his first championship. I always played as Mark Webber, so that I would go up against Vettel — I would always drive the Red Bull. When I became a junior, coming here at the time, [I] felt like being an F1 driver. It’s like being in Mission Control at Nasa.”

Lawson would hope that he does not have the same fate that Webber had alongside Vettel during the early 2010s when he goes up against Max Verstappen in the 2025 season in Red Bull. The 23-year-old will compete in his first full season in the sport with the Milton Keynes-based outfit this year.

