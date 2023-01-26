IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After a one-sided ODI series, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the shortest format, with the first game being held in Ranchi. India will walk into the series with all the momentum on their side despite their top players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not being available. They will rely on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to step up as they seek to continue their domination in home series'.

However, New Zealand are no pushovers with a well-balanced squad at their disposal. Like Team India, New Zealand are also missing some key players but have sufficient firepower on both the batting and bowling fronts in this format.

With both sides eyeing a big win, an exciting game beckons in Ranchi.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 1st T20I

India and New Zealand will face off in the first T20I at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 27th January 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Cricket Stadium, Ranchi

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs NZ pitch report for 1st T20I

The pitch in Ranchi is a decent batting track with the average first-innings score being 175. While pace has accounted for 66 percent of the wickets at the venue, there should be ample help for the spinners as well. Nearly 17 percent of the wickets in T20Is at the venue have fallen in the powerplay phase, offering support for the new-ball bowlers. Chasing has been the norm here, with the pitch expected to play better under lights.

Record at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 175

2nd-innings score: 141

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Ben Lister/Blair Tickner.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (25 matches, 567 runs, SR: 163.4)

Finn Allen is an attack-minded batter who has 567 runs in 25 matches at a strike rate of 163.4. Although he averages under 30 in this format, Allen has three 50-plus scores in this format. With Allen due for a big score on this tour, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (45 matches, 1578 runs, Average: 46.41)

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters in the world with an average of 46.41 in this format. He strikes at 180.34 with the bat and has three hundreds to his name as well in T20Is. With Suryakumar likely to bat in the top order, he is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (80 matches, 491 runs, 89 wickets)

Mitchell Santner is set to lead the Kiwis in the series with a lot of responsibility on his shoulders on the bowling front. He has 89 wickets in 80 matches at an average of 21.94. He is likely to bat at No. 7 as well, holding him in good stead and making him a fine pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (23 matches, 36 wickets, Average: 18.19)

Arshdeep Singh has become an integral part of the Indian bowling attack, picking up 36 wickets in 23 matches. He averages 18.19 in this format with a bowling strike rate of 12.97 in his career. With Arshdeep likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-series performance in the ODI format. Gill scored 360 runs in three ODIs at a terrific strike rate of 128.57. Gill has 58 runs in three T20Is as well at a strike rate of 131.82. With Gill being in good form and capable of scoring big runs, he is a top captaincy choice in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is also in good form coming into the game, having scored a hundred in the third ODI. Conway has a good record in T20Is with an average of 48.75 holding him in good stead. Given his prior experience of playing in the IPL, Conway could be a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 1578 runs in 45 matches Arshdeep Singh 36 wickets in 23 matches Kuldeep Yadav 44 wickets in 25 matches Glenn Phillips 1360 runs in 56 matches Ish Sodhi 111 wickets in 88 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 1st T20I

Kuldeep Yadav has been in fine form albeit in the ODI format, picking up six wickets in three matches in the ODI series against New Zealand. He has a brilliant record in this format with 44 wickets in 25 matches. With Kuldeep doing well in the past in Ranchi as well, he is a fine differential pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips (vc), Rahul Tripathi, Daryl Mitchell, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi

