Mohammed Siraj becomes new World No. 1 ODI bowler; Shubman Gill achieves career-best ICC Ranking

Mohammed Siraj has become the new world number one bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings. The Indian fast bowler replaced New Zealand's Trent Boult at the top of the bowling charts thanks to his impressive performances in the 50-over format.

As far as Mohammed Siraj's recent performances in ODI cricket are concerned, the right-arm fast bowler bagged 24 wickets in 15 matches last year. In 2023 so far, he has played five matches, scalping 14 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls. The 28-year-old achieved his best bowling figures of 4/32 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on January 15.

Mohammed Siraj climbed to the third position in the rankings last week. He has now jumped ahead of Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult to secure the top spot with 729 rating points to his name.

Trent Boult, who does not play ODI cricket these days for New Zealand, has slipped to the third spot with 708 rating points. Australia's Josh Hazlewood is second in the rankings with 727 rating points.

The gap between Siraj and Hazlewood is of two points only. Interestingly, the two players will face off in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and then play together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.

Mohammed Siraj was not the only Indian to gain big in ICC ODI rankings

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has replaced Virat Kohli as the highest-ranked Indian batter in the ICC ODI Rankings. The young Indian opener aggregated 360 runs in three matches of the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

Gill now has 734 rating points to his name. He has moved from eighth to sixth position, overtaking Virat Kohli (727 rating points) and Steve Smith (719 rating points).

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has returned to the top 10 as well after scoring a ton against the Blackcaps. He is currently ninth with 719 rating points.

