NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I match of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023 Series will see New Zealand (NZ) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

New Zealand made a comeback in the last match and the T20I series is now leveled at 1-1. Both teams will try their best to win today's match and grab the T20I trophy. Sri Lanka had already lost the test and ODI series, so they will be raged to win the T20I championship.

Sri Lanka have put together a strong unit, but New Zealand are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NZ vs SL Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023 Series will be played on April 8 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs SL, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 8th April 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at John Davies Oval in Queenstown will be fresh and is expected to benefit bowlers, especially pacers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch and use swing bowlers in the first innings.

NZ vs SL Form Guide

NZ - L W

SL - W L

NZ vs SL Probable Playing XI

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister.

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

NZ vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Seifert (2 matches, 79 runs)

T Seifert is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Latham is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Asalanka (2 matches, 91 runs)

D De Silva and C Asalanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Mitchell Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Hasaranga (2 matches, 30 runs, 2 wickets)

J Neesham and W Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Ravindra is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Milne (2 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Lister and A Milne. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Madushan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Milne

A Milne will bowl crucial overs in this match, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

W Hasaranga

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Hasaranga as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 30 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NZ vs SL, 3rd T20I

A Milne - 6 wickets

T Latham - 47 runs

T Seifert - 79 runs

W Hasaranga - 30 runs and 2 wickets

B Lister - 3 wickets

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, T Latham

Batters: C Asalanka, D De Silva

All-rounders: J Neesham, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: A Milne, B Lister, M Theekshana, P Madushan, I Sodhi

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, T Latham, K Perera

Batters: C Asalanka, D De Silva

All-rounders: J Neesham, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: A Milne, B Lister, H Shipley

