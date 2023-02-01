SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will take place at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly on Wednesday, February 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

South Africa have been the better side in the series with the likes of Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje standing out with the bat and ball, respectively. Although they have already wrapped up the series, the Proteas will look to end the series with a win and add to their points tally in the ICC Super League.

However, the English are no pushovers and will be keen to add some respectability to the series scoreline. The onus will be on captain Jos Buttler and the bowling attack to step up and arrest a form slump in the ODI format. With both teams looking well-matched on paper, a cracker of a game beckons in Kimberly.

SA vs ENG Match Details, 3rd ODI

South Africa and England will face off in the third ODI at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly. The game is set to take place at 4.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs ENG, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: February 1st, 2023, 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberly

Live Streaming: Fancode

SA vs ENG pitch report for 3rd ODI

A competitive track awaits the two sides at the Diamond Oval with the average first-innings score across the last three matches being 225. Pace has accounted for 60 percent of the wickets at the venue, with spin also having a major say. Almost 20 percent of the wickets have fallen in the powerplay, indicating some help on offer with the new ball. Chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss, given the recent record at the venue.

Record at the Diamond Oval in ODIs (Last 3 Matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 225

2nd-innings score: 218

SA vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi/Keshav Maharaj.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett/Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer/Olly Stone, Reece Topley, and Adil Rashid.

SA vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (2 matches, 68 runs, Average: 34.00)

Quinton de Kock has scores of 31 and 37 in this ODI series, looking good in his short yet impactful outings. He is one of the best openers in the world with an ODI average of 45.39 holding him in good stead. With De Kock capable of converting starts into big ones, he is a must-have in your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (2 matches, 71 runs, Average: 35.50)

Dawid Malan has had a good start to his ODI career, scoring 526 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 47.82. He has done well in the series as well with 71 runs in two matches. With Malan looking good against both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (2 matches, 45 runs, 4 wickets)

Sam Curran has shrugged his SA20 form away with impactful performances with both the bat and ball in the series. He has 45 runs and two wickets to his name, with his economy of five standing out. With Curran likely to play a more prominent role with the bat after scoring 28 runs off just 17 balls in the previous game, he is a fine pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 21.00)

Anrich Nortje has been sensational with the ball in the series, picking up six wickets at a stellar average of 21.00. Overall, in his ODI career too, Nortje has a bowling strike rate of 26.41, holding him in high regard. With Nortje in fine form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram showed glimpses of form in the previous game, scoring 49 runs off 43 balls and also picking up a wicket. He has a decent record in the ODI format with 1150 runs in 46 matches. With Markram looking in good form and likely to continue his role as the second spinner, he is a top captaincy pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Brook

Harry Brook comes into the game on the back of a superb 75-ball 80. He is one of the most exciting cricketers in the world and is equally good against both pace and spin. With Brook in good form and likely to bat at No. 4, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 68 runs in 2 matches Rassie van der Dussen 149 runs in 2 matches Anrich Nortje 6 wickets in 2 matches Harry Brook 80 runs in 2 matches Sam Curran 4 wickets in 2 matches

SA vs ENG match expert tips for 3rd ODI

David Miller has been in sublime form this series, scoring 111 runs at a strike rate of 119.35. He has a fifty in each of his two outings so far and has been brilliant in the backend of the innings. Given his form and ability, Miller could be a brilliant differential pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (vc), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook (c)

All-rounder: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (vc)

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Sam Curran (c), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje

