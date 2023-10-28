2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - AUS vs NZ - 28 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Australia takes on New Zealand in the 27th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 28, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. It's the first match of a Saturday doubleheader, with the Netherlands and Bangladesh facing off later on.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 26: Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA), Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), Tabraiz Shamsi (BOWL) (SA), and Temba Bavuma (BAT) (SA).

Captain: Babar Azam | Vice-captain: Temba Bavuma.

Total Points: 11,208.5.

The PAK-SA match could've gone better, but it was quite promising, with Tabraiz Shamsi delivering after I got him to replace Kagiso Rabada. After seeing Mohammad Nawaz named in Pakistan's XI and the fact that SA was chasing, I revised my plan of going with Markram and picked the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma instead.

He had the best average by a country mile when chasing for the Proteas this year, and I thought this would be his game, and was disappointed when he threw away a good start.

Nevertheless, a doubleheader provides a good opportunity both to gain or lose points, and it's up to me to make the best of it. I have three players from the first fixture and plan to add three more.

Transfer Deadline: 10:30 a.m. IST, Saturday, October 28.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 59

1) Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) - OUT | Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) - IN

2) Tabraiz Shamsi (BOWL) (SA) - OUT | Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ) - IN

3) Temba Bavuma (BAT) (SA) - OUT | Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS) - IN

Dharamsala has surprisingly been the most spin-friendly venue at the tournament so far if you exclude the recent PAK-SA match, with the day games, in particular, seeing surfaces very conducive for spinners. With that in mind, I aim to get the two in-form spinners from either side in Mitchell Santner and Adam Zampa.

Both teams have batters who have problems against quality tweakers, and that's precisely what Zampa and Santner are. They also have a good record against NZ and AUS respectively, so they are easy buys.

Devon Conway also likes playing against the Aussies, albeit in the T20I format, but there's something about this fixture that suggests he'll haul. He hasn't scored a half-century since his wonderful knock against England in the tournament opener, and now would be a good time for him to regain his form.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 -

AUS vs NZ: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 27 - AUS vs NZ

Players playing in Match 27: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), and Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ).

I don't fancy David Warner scoring a hat-trick of centuries, and his recent record against New Zealand has been a bit sketchy. I'm more likely to back the NZ all-rounders or the Aussie bowlers, although Conway is an option depending on the pitch.

Other players

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 29

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 29

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 30