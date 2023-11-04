2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 - ENG vs AUS - 4 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) meet in the 36th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, November 4, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 35: Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), and Devon Conway (WK) (NZ).

Captain: Devon Conway. | Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Saturday, November 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 31

1) Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) - OUT | Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS) - IN

2) Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) - OUT | Travis Head (BAT) (AUS) - IN

3) Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (AUS) - IN

4) Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED)- OUT | Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) - IN

Now, this is one of the best fixtures in this tournament, especially because this will be played on the same surface as the ENG-NZ match that kicked off the World Cup in fine fashion.

Right now, I am limiting myself to making four transfers, but despite having no players from this fixture, I am considering using 11 transfers here to play my 'Double Up' (2X) booster and managing my transfers later on.

While that's a call I'll take based on the pitch report and toss, for now, I'm backing Australia to win despite the absence of Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh. Travis Head and David Warner were in terrific form against New Zealand, and at a venue where new-ball bowlers won't get much swing, they should dominate the England bowlers.

The ever-reliable Joe Root is the only batter I'm backing from England despite his recent failures. Lastly, Adam Zampa has a terrific record at this World Cup and against England. I expect him to wreak havoc once he gets the ball in hand.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 -

ENG vs AUS: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 36 - ENG vs AUS

Players playing in Match 36: Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), Travis Head (BAT) (AUS), and David Warner (BAT) (AUS).

All four options are quality and are capable of generating huge point hauls on their own. The toss and the pitch report will ultimately dictate my captaincy choices.

Other players

Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 40

Fazalhaq Farooqi (BOWL) (AFG) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 39

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 39

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 41

Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 38

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 37

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 37