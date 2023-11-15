2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 46: Semi-Final 1 - IND vs NZ - 15 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India and New Zealand face off in the first semi-final of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Wednesday, November 15, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 45: Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), and Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND).

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami.

Total Points: 19,970.5.

We're reaching the twilight of this World Cup and this edition of WC Fantasy, and it hasn't been a great one for me, with a middling bunch of captaincy picks and team selections with a few good games. I've always believed the longer the format, the easier it becomes to pick players for Fantasy cricket, so with that said, I am disappointed this wasn't better than the last edition of IPL Fantasy.

Nevertheless, I have three games to take some calculated risks and make some fun picks to close this tournament out, and I intend to go with my gut and see what happens.

With unlimited transfers ahead of this game, I'm resetting my team.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST on Wednesday, November 15.

Note: The recommended team in the article is subject to changes based on the toss and team news. Such changes will be updated in the article for the next Matchday.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 46: Semi-Final 1 - IND vs NZ: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 46 - IND vs NZ

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA).

Batters: KL Rahul (BAT) (IND), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND), and Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ).

All-Rounders: Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) and Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (NZ).

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), and Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ).

I'm going with a 9-2 set-up in terms of players on my team from the two semi-finals, with nine players from the IND-NZ clash and two from the next one at the Eden Gardens.

Heinrich Klaasen and Adam Zampa are the players I've selected from that fixture, with Zampa likely to continue his wicket-taking spree, while Klaasen is arguably the best attacker of spin in the world right now.

As for this one, I'm actually playing it a bit safe. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer don't find a place on my team, although I do have a feeling the former could make it big in this match.

Despite Kohli and Kane Williamson's poor record in World Cup knockout matches, I am picking them for their overall good form and class, and hoping they prove those numbers wrong, especially if the wicket will be slow and two-paced, like reports suggest.

However, pitch reports haven't been totally reliable this tournament either, and that's why I don't have a front-line spinner in my initial selection, although I might have one by the deadline. Right now, I'm backing Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to deliver the goods for India, and hoping Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra take a lion's share of the Black Caps' breakthroughs.

KL Rahul and Daryl Mitchell are my differentials, although Rahul can't really be called one in terms of ownership. Rahul is in really good form right now and loves batting at the Wankhede, and I expect him to bail India out should any trouble ensue, or come in and play a knock akin to the one he played on Sunday.

As for Mitchell, he scored a hundred against India in their group-stage fixture, and given his solid all-round game, he should score runs with ease once he settles down.

Captaincy for Match 46:

Captaincy for matches with plenty of options to choose from is my Achilles heel as a Fantasy cricket player, but I will not be tied down by ownership while choosing my picks for this one, and could well take a risk. A lot depends on the toss and pitch report, although I hope the latter holds true this time.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 46: Semi-Final 1 - IND vs NZ: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA).

Batters: KL Rahul (BAT) (IND), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND), and Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ).

All-Rounders: Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) and Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (NZ).

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), and Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ).

Note: Players highlighted in bold are likely to play in this match.