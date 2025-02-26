AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 26, 2025

Afghanistan and England will battle each other in the eighth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday, February 26. It is the second match for both teams, who lost their respective opening matches of the tournament.

Ad

England played their first match against former champions Australia on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium. It was a high-scoring thriller, where Australia beat England by chasing down a mammoth 352-run target, riding on Josh Inglis' century.

Meanwhile, Champions Trophy debutants Afghanistan lost to South Africa on February 21. The Proteas squashed the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit by 107 runs in the lopsided fixture.

Although Afghanistan lost to South Africa, they will fancy their chances against England as Shahidi and company defeated Jos Buttler's men in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Afghanistan will be keen to replicate that performance in the upcoming contest at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Ad

Trending

Before the 2025 Champions Trophy contest gets underway, here's a look at the three players Dream11 users can select as differential picks for the fantasy battles.

AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match

#3 Jamie Smith (ENG) (WK)

With the likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing in this 2025 Champions Trophy match, not many fantasy users will prefer to have England's rising star Jamie Smith in their teams. Also, the fact that Smith could not score big against Australia makes him a risky choice.

Ad

However, the fans should note that Smith batted at number three for England against Australia. He will likely continue in that position against Afghanistan. Since the conditions in Lahore are great for batting, Smith is a player worth picking. Besides, former India player Ravichandran Ashwin recently praised him and said (via his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'):

"Mark my words, he will be a big player. He is Jamie Smith. What a batter he is! What skills he has! The way he plays spin has been excellent since the start. He does not have any issues against fast bowlers as well."

Ad

Another thing to note is that Jos Buttler bats too low for England. Hence, it will not be a bad move to include Smith in the fantasy teams.

#2 Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG) (BAT)

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi did not have a memorable outing with the bat against South Africa. However, the conditions in Lahore are way better for batters as compared to the National Stadium in Karachi.

Shahidi bats at No. 4 for Afghanistan. If he plays his natural game and rotates the strike in the middle overs, he should work his way to a half-century against England.

Ad

#1 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (AFG)

Spinner Noor Ahmad managed only 47 Dream11 points in the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and South Africa. The Proteas tackled him well at the National Stadium.

However, England's game against spin is not that strong. They recently had troubles against spin in the white-ball matches against India. Although Lahore will offer a batter-friendly surface, a talented spinner like Noor should return with multiple scalps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news