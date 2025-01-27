"Mark my words, he will be a big player"- R Ashwin makes bold prediction for 24-year-old England cricketer

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reviewed the second T20I match between India and England, which was played on Saturday, January 25, in Chennai. During the review, Ashwin handpicked young English batter Jamie Smith as the one to look out for in the future.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin shared his thoughts about Smith, describing how the 24-year-old had no major weakness as such in his game. The 24-year-old scored 22 in the Chennai T20I against India and impressed Ashwin a lot. Here's what the former Indian spinner had to say:

"I want to talk about one batter from England. I have played county cricket against him at least six years ago. He's a wicketkeeper batter, and he plays for Surrey now. We can say he is like a new kid on the block. In England, people quickly brand a youngster as the next generation superstar, but this guy is not getting the limelight."

"Mark my words, he will be a big player. He is Jamie Smith. What a batter he is! What skills he has! The way he plays spin has been excellent since the start. He does not have any issues against fast bowlers as well," the former Indian spinner added.

Ashwin even had advice for England vice-captain Harry Brook, who has been dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in both matches of the ongoing series. The former Indian spinner felt Brook was not picking Varun's googlies properly.

Can Jamie Smith prove Ravichandran Ashwin's prediction correct?

Ravichandran is widely recognized for his astute cricketing mind. Considering how he praised Jamie Smith on his YouTube channel, more fans will have their eyes on the 24-year-old batter when he plays for England next.

For the record, Smith has played nine Tests, seven ODIs and one T20I for England. He already has one century and four fifties to his name in the international arena.

