"I just want to tell one thing to Harry Brook"- R Ashwin sends message to England vice-captain over his 'smog' comments about Varun Chakravarthy

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin gave some advice to England vice-captain Harry Brook after his failures against Varun Chakravarthy. Brook had surprisingly blamed the smog in Kolkata for losing his wicket to Varun in the first T20I. But, in the second, Varun got the better of Brook once again even though there was no smog in Chennai.

Reviewing the second game between India and England on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about Brook's dismissals against Varun Chakravarthy. Offering some advice to the England vice-captain, Ashwin said:

"There was no smog in Chennai. So, Harry Brook said he got out because of smog at Eden Gardens. I just want to tell one thing to Harry Brook - 'Harry Brook, keep this thing in mind that Varun Chakravarthy does not bowl leg-spin much, his main strength is googlies only.'" [6.13 onwards]

"Brook moved towards the leg-stump and got bowled out at Eden Gardens. Again, he covered the stumps and went on the front foot, he did not read the googly and lost his stumps in Chennai. If you see his hand, you can read the googly. It doesn't matter how the light is, if you don't see the googly coming, you won't be able to play it."

It will be interesting to see if Brook heeds Ashwin's advice and works on his game against spin ahead of the next three T20I matches against India.

Harry Brook vs Varun Chakravarthy will be the battle to watch out for in Rajkot

The third T20I of the India vs England series will be played on Tuesday, January 28, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. All eyes will be on the battle between Harry Brook and Chakravarthy.

Brook has been dismissed twice by the Indian spinner in the series. The spin bowler will aim to rattle Brook's stumps once again when they meet in Rajkot next.

