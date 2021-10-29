AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 29th, 2021

In the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Afghanistan started the tournament on an impressive note, gaining a +6 net run rate advantage following their win over Scotland. However, Mohammad Nabi's side needs to maintain their momentum against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are entering this contest off wins against India and New Zealand. They are brimming with confidence, and will look to make it three in three, as they have a lot of in-form players.

On that note, here're three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AFG vs PAK contest.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan's rise in recent times has been phenomenal. He has already smacked more than 100 runs in just two innings at the T20 World Cup 2021, and he will look to add more to his tally.

Rizwan started the tournament with an imperious 79-run knock against India, setting the stage on fire. He built on that top-class performance against New Zealand, producing a 33-run knock to help his side to victory.

#2 Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan turned the game upside down with figures of 4-9 against Scotland, helping his team start the tournament on a winning note. Khan will be one of the key players to watch out for in this game.

He knows the conditions well, as he has played a lot on these surfaces. He will look to fire all cylinders right from his very first ball. Moreover, he could be a key player with the bat as well in the death overs.

#1 Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam started his T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with an unbeaten 68-run knock in Pakistan's ten-wicket win over India in their tournament opener. However, he failed to score big in the next game against New Zealand. So he'll be eager to score crucial runs and get back to form.

You can always bet on Babar Azam to multiply your points, considering the UAE conditions in mind, which he's familiar with. Azam has worked a lot of changing gears in the middle overs, and he has been phenomenal of late with the willow.

