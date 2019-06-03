AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 4th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 25 // 03 Jun 2019, 16:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In Match 7 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan go head to head as they look to get their campaign going after a disheartening loss in their previous games.

With one of their weakest squads, Sri Lanka weren't able to compete against the might of the Kiwis as they succumbed to a 10-wicket loss while Afghanistan impressed in patches as they ran the Aussies close in a few crucial junctures. Both teams are evenly matched, with Sri Lanka banking on their experience while the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will be the Afghans' go-to players during the course of the match.

A loss could be catastrophic for both sides inspite of this being just their second game and should result in both sides playing out an entertaining game of cricket. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

Playing XI Updates

Afghanistan

After a decent portrayal of their skills, Afghanistan aren't expected to make many changes for this encounter. Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran and Gulbadin Naib were able to get starts but not the big ones which could be a cause of concern for the Afghans.

Advertisement

Depth in batting also bodes well for them while their spin troika of Nabi, Mujeeb and Rashid will be critical to their fortunes come Tuesday. Their opening pair weren't able to trouble the scorers against the Aussies but one can expect to come hard at the Sri Lankans with two valuable points on the line.

Possible XI: Zazai, Shahzad (WK), Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Naib, Najibullah, Nabi, Rashid, Mujeeb, Dawlat and Hamid.

Sri Lanka

No changes are expected from Sri Lanka as well with only one match done and dusted for them. Better performances are in order from the entire batting unit with Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews underwhelming. Dimuth Karunaratne did carry his bat against the Kiwis but wasn't able to score quick runs which resulted in unnecessary pressure on his peers which could see a change in attitude in his approach on Tuesday.

The bowling unit also looked lacklustre with the experience of Lasith Malinga rendered void by Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. Much is expected of all-rounder Thisara Perera, who is capable of single-handedly winning SL this game with his all-round abilities.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne, Kusal Perera(WK), Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara, Udana, Malinga and Lakmal.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 7

4th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

Overcast conditions in Cardiff saw Sri Lanka being blown away for a mere 136 by New Zealand which signals a lot of help for the seamers up front. Once the batsmen get themselves in, stroke-play becomes much easier on this pitch where 260-270 could be a match-winning score on Tuesday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: All three keeping options Mohammad Shahzad, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera are capable of scoring quick runs and are critical to their respective side's fortunes. With Mohammad Shahzad slowly but steadily getting back to his old self, he is a good option but is overlooked for the Sri Lanka duo considering their ability to manoeuvre the scoring rate at will in the middle overs.

Batsmen: Lahiru Thirimanne is a great option at the top of the order while the likes of Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai are also amongst the candidates to make it to the fantasy team. Angelo Mathews' batting position has come under some scrutiny with his experience and ability to anchor the innings being overlooked in the first game.

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib are must have players in the fantasy team with both Afghan allrounders looking solid with the bat in their first game. Thisara Perera is also a great option to have in the side given the role pace-bowling allrounders have played so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan's added batting abilities complement his clever leg-breaks to perfection as he is picked alongside the likes of Lasith Malinga and Hamid Hassan, who have done well in previous World Cups. Isuru Udana is also a possible option with the bowling allrounder's variations bound to come in handy in the latter stages of the innings come Tuesday.

Captain and Vice-Captain: Gulbadin Naib was one of their stand-out players in the first game and is expected to continue in the same vein of form while the likes of Kusal Perera and Mohammad Nabi are also great options to double your fantasy points in this crucial game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Hazratullah Zazai, Angelo Mathews, Rahmat Shah, Lahiru Thirimanne, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana. Captain: Gulbadin Naib, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Thisara Perera, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana. Captain: Kusal Perera, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi