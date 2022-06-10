AFG XI vs SL XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festivals 2022, 3rd Place Playoff

Afghanistan XI (AFG XI) will take on Sri Lanka XI (SL XI) in the 3rd place playoff match of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival on Friday at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

Though Sri Lanka XI and Afghanistan XI both played well in the league stage, they couldn't reach the final.

Afghanistan XI will give it their all to win the third-place playoff match of the tournament, but Sri Lanka XI look like a strong opponent. The encounter is expected to be a closely-fought one and likely to be won by Sri Lanka XI.

AFG XI vs SL XI Probable Playing XI

AFG XI

Moladad Safi (c), Mirwas Masoom (wk), Sayed Monib, Rafiliah Sayed, Khan Wali, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Muhammad Nawaz, Fared Sayed, Mano Haji, and Abdur Rehman

SL XI

Mohammed Aslam (c), Shehan Shashika (wk), Ravija Sandaruwan, Ashen Sangeeth, Atheef Gafoor, Jandu Hamoud, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Manjula Prasan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Match Details

AFG XI vs SL XI, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Al Jahra, Kuwait

Pitch Report

For this match, fans may expect a level playing field. Both batters and bowlers will receive equal assistance from the pitch. The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first and chase the score.

AFG XI vs SL XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shashika, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also bat in the top order.

Batters

I Sultanzai and B Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Sandaruwan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 45 runs in just 28 balls against India XI.

All-rounders

R Sanjeewa and H Jandu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. M Haji is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Aslam and S Monib. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Prasan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in AFG XI vs SL XI Dream11 prediction team

R Sanjeewa (SL XI)

M Aslam (SL XI)

S Monib (AFG XI)

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI important stats for Dream11 team

M Aslam - 84 runs and 10 wickets

R Sanjeewa - 109 runs and 10 wickets

R Sandaruwan - 185 runs

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Shashika, R Sandaruwan, I Sultanzai, B Khan, H Jandu, R Sanjeewa, M Haji, P Wasantha, M Aslam, S Monib, and M Prasan

Captain: R Sanjeewa Vice Captain: B Khan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Shashika, R Sandaruwan, I Sultanzai, B Khan, S Wishwajith, K Wali, H Jandu, R Sanjeewa, P Wasantha, M Aslam, and S Monib

Captain: R Sanjeewa Vice Captain: M Aslam

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far