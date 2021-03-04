AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match - Mar 05, 2021

ACT Meteors will take on the New South Wales Breakers in the 17th match of the Women’s National Cricket League at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra on Friday.

ACT Meteors are placed in the sixth position on the points table, with a win and three losses from their four matches. They suffered a 155-run defeat in their previous game against Victoria Women. The Meteors have lost three games on the trot after winning their opening match of the Women’s National Cricket League.

New South Wales Breakers, on the other hand, are fifth in the Women’s National Cricket League standings, with a win, a tie, and two losses from their four outings. They registered a 6-wicket victory over South Australian Scorpions in their previous game. The Meteors will be bolstered by the return of their captain Alyssa Healy. She has come back into the squad after missing the last two games due to personal reasons.

New South Wales Breakers will start as the favorites to win this game against ACT Meteors on Friday.

Squads to choose from

ACT Meteors

Maitlan Brown, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw (WK), Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg (WK), Chloe Rafferty, Gabby Sutcliffe, Katie Mack, Allison McGrath, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Angela Reakes (C) and Amy Yates.

New South Wales Breakers

Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke (WK), Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Emma Hughes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

ACT Meteors

Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw (WK), Carly Leeson, Chloe Rafferty, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Angela Reakes (C), Amy Yates.

New South Wales Breakers

Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (C), Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK).

Match Details

Match: ACT Meteors vs New South Wales Breakers, Match 17

Date: 5th March 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the EPC Solar Park is a balanced one, which has something to offer both the batters and the bowlers. The batters will need to be cautious of their shot selection and spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

The pacers have been more successful than the spinners at the EPC Solar Park and are expected to dictate the game's terms. The chasing team has won three out of the last five matches played on this ground. The average 1st innings score at the venue is 211 runs.

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Madeline Penna, Amy Yates, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Zoe Cooke, Erin Osborne, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Nicola Hancock.

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Angela Reakes, Amy Yates, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Erin Osborne, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Carly Leeson, Chloe Rafferty.

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Erin Osborne.