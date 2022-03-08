AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The ACT Meteors Women will take on Tasmania Women in the 15th match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021-22 on Wednesday, 9th March 2022. The match will be played at the Philip Oval in Canberra.
ACT Meteors Women are in fifth spot with one win and loss in three games. They come into this match on the back of a five-wicket win over Victoria in the previous fixture.
Meanwhile, Tasmania Women have won three of their four games to be placed in second spot. They defeated the Wellington Firebirds by five wickets in the previous game.
AM-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing 11 Today
ACT Meteors Women
Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw (c)(wk), Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Alisha Bates, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Chloe Rafferty
Tasmania Women
Rachael Priest (wk), Emma Geeves, Elyse Villani (c), Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenburg, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte, Amy Smith, Clare Scott
Match Details
Match: ACT Meteors Women vs Tasmania Women, Match 15
Date and Time: Wednesday, 9th March 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Philip Oval, Canberra
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Philip Oval is a great one for bowlers. There will be enough bounce and movement which will trouble the batters. The team winning the toss is most likely to field first and chase.
Today’s AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Emma Geeves: Emma has been decent with the bat this season. She has scored 109 runs in four games at an average of 36.33.
Batter
Sasha Moloney: Sasha is a vital all-round player. She has scored 39 runs and has picked up two wickets in three innings.
All-rounders
Sarah Coyte: Sarah has been a brilliant all-round performer for her side. She has grabbed eight wickets in three games while also scoring a half-century.
Carly Leeson: Carly Leeson is a great bowling all-rounder. She has grabbed three wickets in two games and can also score valuable runs down the order.
Bowlers
Maisy Gibson: Maisy has been consistent with the ball this season. She has scalped four wickets in as many games at an economy of 3.68.
Erin Osborne: Erin is another bowler to watch out for. She has picked up four wickets in three games at an economy of 3.72.
Amy Yates: Amy has also been brilliant with the ball this season. She has five wickets to her name in three games.
Top 5 best players to pick in AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team
Sarah Coyte: 338 points
Maisy Gibson: 184 points
Erin Osborne: 177 points
Amy Yates: 153 points
Zoe Cooke: 150 points
Important stats for AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team
Sarah Coyte: Three matches, eight wickets, 69 runs
Maisy Gibson: Four matches, four wickets
Erin Osborne: Three matches, four wickets
Amy Yates: Three matches, five wickets
Zoe Cooke: Three matches, four wickets
AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Emma Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Sarah Coyte, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Maisy Gibson, Racheal Priest, Katie Mack, Naomi Stalenburg, Zoe Cooke
Captain: Sarah Coyte Vice-Captain: Amy Yates
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emma Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Sarah Coyte, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Maisy Gibson, Elyse Villani, Rebecca Carter, Molly Strano, Chloe Rafferty
Captain: Carly Leeson Vice-Captain: Emma Geeves