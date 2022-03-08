AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The ACT Meteors Women will take on Tasmania Women in the 15th match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021-22 on Wednesday, 9th March 2022. The match will be played at the Philip Oval in Canberra.

ACT Meteors Women are in fifth spot with one win and loss in three games. They come into this match on the back of a five-wicket win over Victoria in the previous fixture.

Meanwhile, Tasmania Women have won three of their four games to be placed in second spot. They defeated the Wellington Firebirds by five wickets in the previous game.

AM-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ACT Meteors Women

Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw (c)(wk), Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Alisha Bates, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Chloe Rafferty

Tasmania Women

Rachael Priest (wk), Emma Geeves, Elyse Villani (c), Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenburg, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte, Amy Smith, Clare Scott

Match Details

Match: ACT Meteors Women vs Tasmania Women, Match 15

Date and Time: Wednesday, 9th March 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Philip Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Philip Oval is a great one for bowlers. There will be enough bounce and movement which will trouble the batters. The team winning the toss is most likely to field first and chase.

Today’s AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Emma Geeves: Emma has been decent with the bat this season. She has scored 109 runs in four games at an average of 36.33.

Batter

Sasha Moloney: Sasha is a vital all-round player. She has scored 39 runs and has picked up two wickets in three innings.

All-rounders

Sarah Coyte: Sarah has been a brilliant all-round performer for her side. She has grabbed eight wickets in three games while also scoring a half-century.

Carly Leeson: Carly Leeson is a great bowling all-rounder. She has grabbed three wickets in two games and can also score valuable runs down the order.

Bowlers

Maisy Gibson: Maisy has been consistent with the ball this season. She has scalped four wickets in as many games at an economy of 3.68.

Erin Osborne: Erin is another bowler to watch out for. She has picked up four wickets in three games at an economy of 3.72.

Amy Yates: Amy has also been brilliant with the ball this season. She has five wickets to her name in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Coyte: 338 points

Maisy Gibson: 184 points

Erin Osborne: 177 points

Amy Yates: 153 points

Zoe Cooke: 150 points

Important stats for AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Coyte: Three matches, eight wickets, 69 runs

Maisy Gibson: Four matches, four wickets

Erin Osborne: Three matches, four wickets

Amy Yates: Three matches, five wickets

Zoe Cooke: Three matches, four wickets

AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Emma Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Sarah Coyte, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Maisy Gibson, Racheal Priest, Katie Mack, Naomi Stalenburg, Zoe Cooke

Captain: Sarah Coyte Vice-Captain: Amy Yates

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emma Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Sarah Coyte, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Maisy Gibson, Elyse Villani, Rebecca Carter, Molly Strano, Chloe Rafferty

Captain: Carly Leeson Vice-Captain: Emma Geeves

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee