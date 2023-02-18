AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WNCL 2022-23 Match 41

Australian Capital Territory Women will take on Victoria Women in match number 41 of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 at the Phillip Oval, Canberra on Sunday (February 19).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Australian Capital Territory Women are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have won just two out of their 11 matches but their two wins have come against Tasmania and Victoria. On the other hand, Victoria Women have been inconsistent. They have four losses, six losses, and a no-result. They are fourth in the table.

AM-W vs VCT-W, Match Details

The 41st match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between Australian Capital Territory Women and Victoria Women will be played on February 19, 2023 at Phillip Oval, Canberra. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AM-W vs VCT-W

Date & Time: February 19, 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The track at the Phillip Oval in Canberra has been a very good one to bat on and teams have scored big at this venue. There could be some movement with the new ball and the spinners may find a hint of turn as well.

AM-W vs VCT-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Australian Capital Territory Women: W, L, L, L, W

Victoria Women: L, W, L, L, L

AM-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing 11 today

Australian Capital Territory Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Australian Capital Territory Women Probable Playing XI: Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack (c), Carly Leeson, Zoe Cooke, Olivia Porter, Angela Reakes, Alisha Bates, Kayla Burton (wk), Holly Ferling, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Jannatul Ferdus

Victoria Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Victoria Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Reid, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Olivia Henry, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff, Rhiann O'Donnell, Jasmine Nevins, Sophie Day, Lucy Cripps, Samantha Bates, Milly Illingworth

Today’s AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicole Faltum (11 matches, 341 runs, 10 catches, 4 stumpings)

Nicole Faltum has been batting really well. The Victoria skipper and wicket-keeper batter has scored 341 runs in 10 innings and averages 42.62. She has registered one hundred and two fifties.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (11 matches, 359 runs)

Katie Mack is the leading run-getter in this tournament for ACT Women. She has aggregated 359 runs at an average of 32.63 and has recorded four half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rhiann O'Donnell (11 matches, 130 runs, 1 wicket)

Rhiann O'Donnell can chip in usefully with both bat and ball. She has got 130 runs in seven outings with the bat and has got one scalp with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Gabrielle Sutcliffe (11 matches, 13 wickets)

Gabrielle Sutcliffe has been amongst the wickets. She has picked up 13 scalps in 11 matches and has an economy rate of 5.65 in this WNCL 2022-23.

AM-W vs VCT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Day (11 matches, 88 runs, 23 wickets)

Sophie Day is the second-highest wicket-taker in the WNCL 2022-23. The left-arm spinner has returned with 23 wickets at an average of 15.91 and a bowling strike-rate of 21.4. She has also mustered 88 runs with the bat.

Carly Leeson (11 matches, 200 runs, 10 wickets)

Carly Leeson has made solid all-round contributions. The ACT Women’s seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 200 runs and has picked up 10 scalps at an economy of 5.06.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sophie Day 88 runs & 23 wickets in 11 matches Nicole Faltum 341 runs in 11 matches Carly Leeson 200 runs & 10 wickets in 11 matches Katie Mack 359 runs in 11 matches Gabrielle Sutcliffe 13 wickets in 11 matches

AM-W vs VCT-W match expert tips

Both teams have some wicket-taking bowlers and consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sophie Day, Zoe Cooke and Gabrielle Sutcliffe could be the ones to watch out for.

AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Nicole Faltum, Sophie Reid

Batters: Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Olivia Henry

All-rounders: Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell

Bowlers: Sophie Day, Zoe Cooke, Samantha Bates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Nicole Faltum, Kayla Burton, Sophie Reid

Batters: Katie Mack, Olivia Henry

All-rounders: Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Olivia Porter

Bowlers: Ella Hayward, Sophie Day, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

