AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 26

ACT Meteors (AM-W) will take on Western Australia Women (WA-W) in the 26th match of the Australia Women's ODD 2021-22 on Sunday, March 20, at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra.

The Meteors have had a topsy-turvy campaign, struggling for consistency. However, Erin Osborne has been their standout performer with bat and ball, and the team will expect her to replicate those exploits again.

Meanwhile, Western Australia are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost six of their seven games. They will look for their first victory in the competition.

AM-W vs WA-W Probable Playing XIs

AM-W

Erica Kershaw (c & wk), Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Annie Wikman, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty, Gabrielle Sutcliffe.

WA-W

Chloe Piparo (c), Maddy Darke (wk), Maia Bouchier, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Charis Bekker, Georgia Wyllie, Zoe Britcliffe.

Match Details

Match: ACT Meteors Women vs Western Australia Women, Australia Women's ODD, 2021-22.

Date and Time: March 20, 2022; 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra.

Pitch Report

As has been seen throughout the tournament, the pitch is a good one for batting, and batters should get good value for their shots. Pacers, meanwhile, could enjoy against the swinging new ball.

Today's AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Maddy Darke: She has scored 119 runs in six games in the tournament at an average of 19.83. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Katie Mack: Mack is a talented batter who can score runs fairly quickly at the top of the order. She has scored 181 runs in seven games at an average of 30.16. She'd be an excellent pick in your AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Carley Leeson: Leeson is one of the best all-rounders in her team, having demonstrated her ability with both bat and ball. She has taken seven wickets and scored 82 runs in seven games in the competition thus far.

Bowlers

Erin Osborne: She has a lot of experience, and she has become lethal with her slower and recently developed flighted deliveries. She has five wickets and 148 runs in seven games this competition at an average of 29.60.

Five best players to pick in AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction team

Zoe Britcliffe (WA-W): 310 points.

Amy Yates (AM-W): 307 points.

Charis Bekker (WA-W): 209 points.

Mathilda Carmichael (WA-W): 193 points.

Maia Bouchier (WA-W): 180 points.

Key stats for AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Edgar - 175 runs and six wickets in six games; batting average: 35.00.

Chloe Piparo – 146 runs in two games; batting average: 24.33.

Zoe Cooke - Nine wickets in seven games; bowling average: 17.55.

AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction

AM-W vs WA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Erica Kershaw, Maddy Darke, Katie Mack, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Carly Leeson, Amy Edgar, Charis Bekker, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke.

Captain: Carly Leeson | Vice-captain: Erin Osborne.

AM-W vs WA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maddy Darke, Katie Mack, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Carly Leeson, Amy Edgar, Charis Bekker, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Zoe Britcliffe.

Captain: Carly Leeson | Vice-captain: Zoe Cooke.

Edited by Bhargav