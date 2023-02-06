AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 3

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on India Women (IN-W) in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches on Monday, February 6, at the Newlands in Cape Town. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Australia Women won the latest five-match series against India Women by 4-1.

India Women will try their best to win the match, but Australia Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

AU-W vs IN-W Match Details

The third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches will be played on February 6 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 3

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

Newlands in Cape Town has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

AU-W vs IN-W Form Guide

AU-W - Will be playing their first match

IN-W - Will be playing their first match

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Grace Harris, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham

IN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarwani, Radha Yadav

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Healy is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Kaur

M Lanning and H Kaur are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Mandhana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

D Sharma

A Gardner and D Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Perry is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Schutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A King and M Schutt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AU-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sharma

D Sharma is one of the best players in India Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 914 runs and taken 96 wickets in the last 87 T2OI matches.

A Gardner

A Gardner is one of the best picks in Australia Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 1066 runs and taken 43 wickets in the last 67 T2OI matches.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs IN-W, Match 3

A Gardner

E Perry

B Mooney

S Mandhana

D Sharma

Australia Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: S Mandhana, H Kaur, S Verma, M Lanning

All-rounders: E Perry, A Gardner, D Sharma

Bowlers: A King, M Schutt, R Singh

Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: S Mandhana, H Kaur, M Lanning

All-rounders: E Perry, A Gardner, D Sharma, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: A King, M Schutt, J Jonassen

Poll : 0 votes