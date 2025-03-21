AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of New Zealand 2025, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Australia Women tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Australia Women (AU-W) squaring off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, March 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

New Zealand Women's last T20I series against Sri Lanka Women got tied as both the teams won one match each. The last match was abandoned due to rain. Australia Women, on the other hand, won their last T20I series against England Women by 3-0. They won the last match of the series by a big margin of 72 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 52 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won 21 matches while Australia Women have won 30 matches. One match ended in no result.

AU-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Australia Women tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on March 21 at Eden Park in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 7:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs NZ-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 21st March 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland is good for neutral. There are equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a score of around 140-150 at this pitch.

AU-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

AU-W - Will be playing their first match

NZ-W - Will be playing their first match

AU-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath ©, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates ©, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will open the innings for Australia Women and can make the best use of powerplay overs. P Inglis is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

E Perry

S Bates and E Perry are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Perry will open the innings for her team and bowl some overs in the middle. G Harris is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

A Gardner and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Kerr will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She was in great form in the recent matches. S Devine is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Schutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kerr and M Schutt. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. M Schutt will complete her quota of overs. She was in great form in the recent matches. A King is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr was in top form and performed well both with bat and ball. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order for England Women. This makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

A Gardner

A Gardner is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional head-to-head record and can once again trouble England Women batters.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs NZ-W, 1st T20I match

S Devine

E Perry

B Mooney

A Kerr

A Gardner

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Bates, G Harris

All-rounders: A Kerr, A Gardner, A Sutherland, G Wareham, S Devine

Bowlers: M Schutt, J Kerr

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Bates

All-rounders: A Kerr, A Gardner, A Sutherland, G Wareham, S Devine

Bowlers: M Schutt, A King, E Carson

