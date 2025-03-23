AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of New Zealand 2025, 2nd T20I

The second T20I match of the Australia Women's tour of West Indies 2025 will see Australia Women (AU-W) take on New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 23. Ahead of the encounter, here's all you need to know about the AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

New Zealand Women's last T20I series against Sri Lanka Women got tied as both teams won one match each. Australia Women, on the other hand, won their last T20I series against England Women 3-0. They continued the same dominance in the 1st T20I match against England Women as they won by eight wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 53 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won 21 matches, while Australia Women have won 31 matches. One march ended with no result.

Ad

Trending

AU-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The second T20I match of the Australia Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on March 23 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game is set to commence at 7:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs NZ-W, 2nd T20I match

Date and Time: 23 March 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Ad

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is neutral. There are equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a score of around 140-150 at this pitch. Spinners will be more crucial than pacers at this pitch.

AU-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

AU-W - W

NZ-W - L

AU-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

Ad

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath ©, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, and Alana King.

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates ©, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, and Rosemary Mair.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ad

B Mooney

B Mooney is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will open the innings for Australia Women and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She played a match-winning knock of 75 runs in the last match. P Inglis is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

E Perry

S Bates and E Perry are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Perry will bat in the top order for her team and bowl some overs if needed. G Voll is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match. She smashed 50 runs in just 31 balls in the last match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Kerr smashed 51 runs in 46 balls and bowled three overs in the last match. A Sutherland is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

L Tahuhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Tahuhu and M Schutt. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Tahuhu will complete her quota of overs. She picked up two wickets in the last match. D Brown is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

AU-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr was in excellent form and performed well both with bat and ball. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order for England Women. This makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 51 runs in 46 balls and bowled three overs in the last match.

B Mooney

B Mooney is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Women squad as she will open the innings for her team. She has an exceptional head-to-head record and can once again trouble England Women bowlers. She smashed 75 runs in just 42 balls in the last match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs NZ-W, 2nd T20I match

S Devine

E Perry

B Mooney

A Kerr

S Bates

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Ad

Batters: E Perry, S Bates, G Voll

All-rounders: A Kerr, A Sutherland, T McGrath, S Devine

Bowlers: M Schutt, L Tahuhu, D Brown

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Ad

Batters: E Perry, S Bates, G Voll, P Litchfield, G Plimmer

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine

Bowlers: M Schutt, L Tahuhu, D Brown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️