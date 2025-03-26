AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of New Zealand 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I match of the Australia Women tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Australia Women (AU-W) squaring off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, March 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia Women have already wrapped up the series having won the first two matches easily. They won the first T20I match against New Zealand Women by eight wickets. Australia Women won the second T20I match by a big margin of 82 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 54 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won 21 matches while Australia Women have won 32 matches. One match ended in no-result.

AU-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the Australia Women tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on March 26 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 7:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: March 26, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sky Stadium in Wellington is neutral. There are equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a score of around 140-150 at this pitch. Spinners will be more crucial than pacers at this pitch. The last WT20I match at this venue was played back in 2021 between England Women and New Zealand Women. A total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

AU-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

AU-W - W W

NZ-W - L L

AU-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath ©, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates ©, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will open the innings for Australia Women and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has already smashed 145 runs in the last two matches. P Inglis is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

G Voll

G Voll and E Perry are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Voll will open the innings with Beth Mooney. She has already smashed 86 runs in the last two matches. S Bates is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Kerr has smashed 91 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. A Sutherland is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A King

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kerr and A King. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A King will complete her quota of overs. She scalped three wickets in the last match. G Wareham is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr was in top notch form and performed well with both the bat and the ball. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order for New Zealand Women. This makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 91 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

B Mooney

B Mooney is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Women squad as she will open the innings for her team. She has an exceptional head-to-head record and can once again trouble New Zealand Women bowlers. She has already smashed 145 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I match

S Devine

E Perry

B Mooney

A Kerr

A Sutherland

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Bates, G Voll, P Litchfield

All-rounders: A Kerr, A Sutherland, S Devine

Bowlers: J Kerr, G Wareham, A King

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Bates, G Voll, G Plimmer

All-rounders: A Kerr, A Sutherland, S Devine

Bowlers: J Kerr, L Tahuhu, A King

