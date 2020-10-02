AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates - Oct 3rd, 2020

The first ODI between Australia Women and New Zealand Women is set to take place at the Allan Border Field on Saturday.

After a pulsating T20 leg, the action now shifts to the ODI phase, although nothing changes for the Aussies in terms of expectations. The reigning T20 World champions, Australia did win the T20 series although Sophie Devine and co. hit back with a consolation victory in the third and final game. The Australian Women will have that in mind as they look to strike the first blow in the ODI series.

Despite Ellyse Perry's injury, Australia are the clear favourites. However, they will have to be wary of a well-oiled White Ferns unit boasting of Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite. New Zealand Women will need their bowlers to step up against the likes of Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning if they are to come anywhere near a win.

All in all, we should be in for a cracking start to this series, with both sides itching to get off to a fine start.

Squads to choose from

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Maitlan Brown, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham and Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Deanna Doughty, Holly Huddleston, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.

Predicted Playing 11

Australia Women

B Mooney, A Healy (WK), M Lanning (C), R Haynes, A Gardner, A Sutherland, J Jonassen, M Schutt, S Molineux, G Wareham and N Carey

New Zealand Women

S Devine (C), S Bates, M Green, A Satterthwaite, K Martin, K Perkins, A Kerr, L Tahuhu, H Jensen, H Huddleston and J Kerr

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

Date: 3rd October 2020, at 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

As seen in the T20I series, the wicket is slightly on the slower side. The pacers will ideally get some swing with the new ball, and both sides will bank on their spinners to restrict the run-scoring in the middle overs.

Wickets in hand will be the key, and the middle overs will be crucial to both sides' fortunes. Anything above 220 should be a good score with the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses, as this might force the captain winning the toss to bat first.

AU-W vs NZ-W 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AU-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Amy Satterthwaite, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Lea Tahuhu and Nicola Carey

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Amy Satterthwaite, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Lea Tahuhu and Megan Schutt

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner