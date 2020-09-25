AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates - Sept 26th, 2020

International cricket in Australia resumes on Saturday as the Aussie Women take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand Women in the first of three T20s in Sydney.

The Australian Women will be playing their first game since their historic win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier in the year. They have retained several players who played in that final at the MCG, although they did receive some unwelcome news ahead of this encounter.

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the first T20I, but given Australia's depth, it might not even matter at the end of the fixture.

However, they cannot take the White Ferns lightly, especially with the returning Amy Satterthwaite taking her place in the middle order. Their team is filled with experience, with the likes of Maddy Green and Hayley Jensen also having sweet memories of playing in the Women's Big Bash League.

Both teams are evenly matched on paper, although one would fancy the Aussies to kick-start this series with a win. With the likes of Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Devine taking to the field, we should be in for a cracker as the Australian summer kicks off with this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Maitlan Brown, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham and Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand Women

Advertisement

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Deanna Doughty, Holly Huddleston, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.

Predicted Playing 11

Australia Women

B Mooney, A Healy (WK), M Lanning (C), R Haynes, A Gardner, A Sutherland, J Jonassen, M Schutt, S Molineux, G Wareham and D Kimmince

New Zealand Women

S Devine (C), S Bates, M Green, A Satterthwaite, K Martin, K Perkins, A Kerr, L Tahuhu, H Jensen, H Huddleston and R Mair

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

Date: 26th September 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval has been a high-scoring venue, and shouldn't play too different during the series. While the pacers will get some swing and bounce upfront, the batters should feel at ease with the ball coming on to the bat fairly well.

There should be some turn on offer for the spinners, making it a tad difficult for the batters to get them away in the middle overs. All in all, a high-scoring game beckons, with both sides looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

AU-W vs NZ-W 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AU-W vs NZ-W 1st T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Amy Satterthwaite, Ashleigh Gardner, Maddy Green, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Lea Tahuhu and Megan Schutt

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Delissa Kimmince, Lea Tahuhu and Megan Schutt

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning