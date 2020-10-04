AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates - Oct 5th, 2020

The second ODI between the Australian Women and New Zealand Women takes place at the Allan Border Field on Monday.

The Aussies were clinical in the first game as the likes of Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham starred with the ball in hand. Meg Lanning and co will be looking for a series-clinching win on Monday although they will be wary of a wounded White Ferns side.

Led by star all-rounder Sophie Devine, they will hope for an improved batting performance with Amy Satterthwaite being crucial to their fortunes. With the likes of Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair also impressing in recent games, New Zealand will be optimistic of their chances, despite heading into this game as the underdogs. The White Ferns will, however, miss the presence of Suzie Bates, who has been ruled out for the rest of the series with injury.

Both sides are on the lookout for a crucial win in Brisbane, paving the way for a cracking encounter at the Allan Border Field. With some of the best players, such as Alyssa Healy and Lea Tahuhu taking it to the field, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for an absolute treat!

Squads to choose from

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Maitlan Brown, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham and Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Deanna Doughty, Holly Huddleston, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing 11

Australia Women

B Mooney, A Healy (WK), M Lanning (C), R Haynes, A Gardner, A Sutherland, J Jonassen, M Schutt, S Molineux, G Wareham and N Carey

New Zealand Women

S Devine (C), L Down, M Green, A Satterthwaite, K Martin, K Perkins, A Kerr, L Tahuhu, H Jensen, N Dodd and R Mair

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI

Date: 5th October 2020, at 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides in Brisbane with the bowlers set to dominate proceedings yet again. The pacers should get extra swing and bounce off the surface early on after which the spinners should come into play in the middle overs.

Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side's fortunes with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before going big. Both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss with 220 representing a par score at this venue.

AU-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AU-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Natalie Dodd, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt and Rosemary Mair

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Maddy Green, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt and Lea Tahuhu

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen