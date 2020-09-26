AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates - Sept 27th, 2020

After a thoroughly entertaining game on Saturday, Australia women and New Zealand women face off in the second T20 at the Allan Border Field on Sunday.

Despite the absence of Ellyse Perry, Australia were able to cope up with a stellar knock from Sydney Sixers allrounder Ashleigh Gardner, who produced a match-winning knock of 61.

However, the Aussies were given a scare by Suzie Bates, and captain Sophie Devine before the likes of Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen tightened the screws in the middle overs.

Although Australia would look to clinch the series with a win on Sunday, they will be wary of a wounded White Ferns side that has a lot of talented players in their roster.

With the likes of Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr itching to make amends for their poor performances, we should be in for another thrilling between the two sides in Brisbane.

Squads to choose from

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Maitlan Brown, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham and Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Deanna Doughty, Holly Huddleston, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.

Predicted Playing 11

Australia Women

B Mooney, A Healy (WK), M Lanning (C), R Haynes, A Gardner, S Molineux, J Jonassen, M Schutt, N Carey, G Wareham and D Kimmince

New Zealand Women

S Devine (C), S Bates, M Green, A Satterthwaite, K Martin, K Perkins, A Kerr, L Tahuhu, H Jensen, L Down and R Mair

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

Date: 27th September 2020, at 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. While there is some swing on offer for the pacers early on, the spinners will hold the key in the middle and death overs.

The powerplay overs are going to be crucial with run-scoring being relatively easy against the brand new ball and with the field restrictions in play. Both teams would ideally like to bat first with 140 being a good total at this venue.

AU-W vs NZ-W 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Molineux and Nicola Carey

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Lea Tahuhu, Delissa Kimmince and Megan Schutt

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning