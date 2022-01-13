AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 5th Test - January 14th, 2022

Australia and England will lock horns in the fifth Test of their five-match Ashes series on January 14, Friday, at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Australia started the series with a nine-wicket win at The Gabba. They continued their winning run at the Adelaide Oval, beating the tourists by 275 runs. The series was sealed at the MCG, where England lost by an innings and 14 runs. Interestingly, England showed some unexpected resistance, with their last-wicket pair thwarting Australia for two overs to eke out a hard-fought draw at the SCG.

In the fifth and final Test - a day-night affair in Hobart - England will look to continue their upturn their fortunes and end the series on a high - with a win. However, Australia will look to return to winning ways after failing to close out a win in SCG, and end the series on a commanding note.

With Marcus Harris dropped because of poor form, Usman Khawaja is all set to open the innings with David Warner. Playing his first Test in almost three years last week, the left-hander scored centuries in both innings. Scott Boland is currently under an injury cloud, and his participation will be decided on match day. Travis Head is all set to come back and reclaim the No.5 spot.

Meanwhile, England are expected to miss Jos Buttler, who injured his finger while keeping at the SCG. Sam Billings is likely to take up his slot. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs ENG fifth Test:

#3 Steve Smith (AUS)

Australia vs England - 3rd Test: Day 2

Australia's No.4 batter Steve Smith is yet to find his mojo in this series. He has so far scored 217 runs in six innings at an average of 36.17. It's a well-known fact that he's capable of doing much better than that.

In six innings, he reached fifty only twice, with a century eluding him. Though the English bowlers were successful in containing Australia's premier batter, Smith would hope to strike form in Hobart. However, he is coming off a first Test wicket in six years in the last game. That should hold him in good stead for the final game of the series.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Australia vs England - 4th Test: Day 4

Marnus Labuschagne is easily the most consistent batter currently in Test cricket. He has so far scored 286 runs in seven innings at a good average of 48 this series. His defence and stroke play have been top-notch in the series.

He has scored a century so far, and is expected to score big in Hobart too. Moreover, his part-time leg breaks in the middle overs could feature in the final Test.

#1 Joe Root (ENG)

Australia vs England - 4th Test: Day 5

Joe Root, England's best batter and captain, has scored 277 runs in eight innings so far in the ongoing series at an average of 34.62. He has picked up five wickets in four games, though.

Root is struggling against off-stump deliveries, which he'd want to rectify in Hobart. With Root expected to bowl in Hobart, he's a good multiplier choice to have.

