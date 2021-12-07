AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Ashes 1st Test

The first Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) is set to start at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup champions Australia and ODI World Cup champions England lock horns in the much-awaited first Test of the Ashes with a lot at stake. The Aussies will be keen to retain the urn and for that, they will need to start the series strongly. However, England have a resourceful squad filled with world-class talents such as Joe Root and Ben Stokes. But with their batting woes still prevalent, the English have a daunting task ahead of them against the Pat Cummins-led Australians at the Gabba.

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

ENG XI

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach

Match Details

AUS vs ENG, The Ashes, 1st Test

Date and Time: 8th December 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track is expected at the Gabba, there should be ample help on offer for the pacers. Movement should be available off the surface for the fast bowlers, who should trouble the batters with the new ball. The batters, meanwhile, will look to spend time in the middle before shifting gears. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with some turn on offer as well. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler, for all his white-ball brilliance, hasn't been able to fully translate the same into the longest format, despite having the technique to succeed. He has a lot of experience to fall back on and should get the nod over Alex Carey in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Steve Smith: Steve Smith is one of the world's elite red-ball batters with a mind-boggling average in excess of 60. He has a good record against England. With home conditions also playing into his hands, Smith is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes is back in action after a break from the game due to mental health issues. Despite not playing much cricket over the last few months, Stokes is one of the premier all-rounders in the world and has a knack for coming up with the goods in clutch moments. With Stokes also having a decent record in Australia, he is one to watch out for in this Test.

Bowler

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins is all set to captain Australia for the first time in Tests and will be keen to lead from the front. He has been one of the best bowlers in this format and his ability to set batters up and lure them into mistakes is a skill that is highly-valued. Given the form he has been over the last few years, he is surely a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Pat Cummins (AUS)

Steve Smith (AUS)

Stuart Broad (ENG)

Important stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 7540 runs in 77 Test matches, Average: 61.80

Dawid Malan - 830 runs in 17 Test matches, Average: 28.62

Pat Cummins - 164 wickets in 34 Test matches, SR: 47.16

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Marcus Harris, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne, Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Pat Cummins

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Joe Root, David Warner, Rory Burns, Ollie Robinson, Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne, Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Joe Root

Edited by Samya Majumdar