AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Ashes 2nd Test

The second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) is set to start at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.

Hosts Australia began their summer with a thumping win over their Ashes rivals in the previous Test, with the likes of Travis Head and Pat Cummins impressing. They will be keen to extend their lead in the series with another good performance in the day-night Test. However, they will face a wounded England side who have a few questions to answer going into the game. With the duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad likely to return to the fold, an evenly-fought contest beckons in Adelaide.

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

ENG XI

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Match Details

AUS vs ENG, The Ashes, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 16th December 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

As is the case with the day-night Tests in Australia, the pacers are in for a good time given the conditions and the nature of the pink ball. There should be movement on offer early on with the new ball, with the batters having to bide their time in the middle. The spinners should also get some help as the match progresses, with the lights also adding to the intrigue of the game. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions up front.

Today’s AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was one of the better England batters in the previous Test, mixing caution with aggression in the middle. However, he will be keen to convert his starts into big ones with his counter-attacking brand of cricket being crucial to England's fortunes.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner fell six short of a deserved ton in the first Test. He has been in fine form since the IPL and will be keen to sustain the same in the Ashes as well. Although he may encounter a familiar foe in Stuart Broad, Warner's form and record in pink-ball Tests should make him a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus Labuschagne has evolved into one of the best batters on the planet with his determination and hunger for runs being second to none. The Australian top-order batter can also chip in with the ball if needed, but his batting prowess alone should give him the nod in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Stuart Broad: Stuart Broad is back into the England side after being overlooked for Jack Leach in the previous Test. Broad was one of the standout performers in the previous Ashes series, accounting for David Warner's wicket on multiple occasions. With his experience and accuracy bound to come in handy for England, Broad should get a few wickets in this Test match.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Travis Head (AUS) - 194 points

Pat Cummins (AUS) - 136 points

Joe Root (ENG) - 119 points

Important stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 7552 runs in 78 Test matches, Average: 61.40

Dawid Malan - 918 runs in 18 Test matches, Average: 29.61

Pat Cummins - 171 wickets in 35 Test matches, SR: 46.39

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Marcus Harris, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad

Captain: Pat Cummins. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar