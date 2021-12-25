AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Ashes 3rd Test

The third Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) is set to start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Australia have been clinical in this series, beating England in both games. They will be keen to earn a series-clinching victory at the MCG, although that isn't likely to be straightforward.

The English team will be eager to put in a better performance and keep the series alive. However, they will head into this game as the clear underdogs as the Aussies chase history in this fixture.

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

ENG XI

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Match Details

AUS vs ENG, The Ashes, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 26th December 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the MCG with bowlers having to toil hard for their wickets. The pacers might get some swing in the initial stages, although the batters should enjoy the conditions early on.

However, the pitch may slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play as well. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the batting conditions first up.

Today’s AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler showed a lot of grit and resilience in the previous Test although he couldn't see England through to a draw in Adelaide. He will be keen to sustain his newfound form and get some runs under his belt, making for a good addition to your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner has gotten off to starts although he hasn't been able to get a century in this series. The three-figure mark has eluded the southpaw, who has looked in good touch throughout. Given his knack for scoring runs at the top of the order, Warner is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus Labuschagne put in a Man-of-the-Match performance in Adelaide, which helped him to the top of the ICC Men's Test Rankings for Batters. Given the form that he is in, Labuschagne is surely a must-have for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

James Anderson: James Anderson showed signs of form in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide although he will need to come up with a much better performance in this Test. Given his skill and experience, Anderson should pick up a few wickets and deliver important fantasy points in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) - 300 points

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 277 points

Joe Root (ENG) - 285 points

Important stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 111 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 37.00

Dawid Malan - 188 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 47.00

Pat Cummins - 171 wickets in 35 Test matches, SR: 46.39

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd Test)

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, James Anderson, Scott Boland and Ollie Robinson

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mitchell Starc, Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee