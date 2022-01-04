AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Ashes 4th Test

The fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) is set to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Australians have already retained the urn, courtesy of three big wins in the ongoing series. However, they will be keen to land another damaging blow, given the way things have panned out over the last few weeks. With Mitchell Starc leading the bowling attack way, the Aussies are prime favorites to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. However, the visitors cannot be taken lightly despite their lacklustre showings in the series. Boasting star players such as Joe Root and Ben Stokes, England should pack a punch in what should be an entertaining game of cricket at the SCG.

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and James Anderson

Match Details

AUS vs ENG, The Ashes, 4th Test

Date and Time: 5th Jaunary 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A relatively good batting track is expected at the SCG despite some help on offer for the bowlers. The batters should feel at ease early on with the pacers likely to get some swing and extra bounce. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play and make use of the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions on offer, with the pitch likely to slow down as the Test continues.

Today’s AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Despite Jos Buttler being one of the few bright spots in the English batting unit, he hasn't really fired in the series. However, Buttler has the skills to succeed at the SCG and given his experience, he should get the nod over Alex Carey in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Steve Smith: Steve Smith hasn't been his usual self and is yet to score a ton in the series. But he has a great record against England. And with Smith playing at his home ground, he is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes has blown hot and cold in the series, often showing flashes of brilliance without any major end product. If England are to make a comeback, they will need Stokes to come up with the goods, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc has been brilliant with the ball in the series, currently topping the wicket-taking charts with 14 wickets in three matches. The left-armer will relish a return to his home ground and given how England's batting unit has fared, Starc should pick up a few wickets in this game too.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) - 304 points

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 297 points

Joe Root (ENG) - 347 points

Important stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 127 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 31.75

Dawid Malan - 202 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 33.67

Pat Cummins - 10 wickets in 2 matches in this series, SR: 34.90

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (4th Test)

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Joe Root.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Steve Smith, Dawid Malan, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Cameron Green, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: David Warner

Edited by Samya Majumdar