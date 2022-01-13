AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Ashes 5th Test

The fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) is set to start at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

Australia have already sealed a series win and retained the Ashes with convincing performances in the series. However, they would love to end the series with yet another win against a hapless English side who have shown signs of improvement with the ball over the last two Tests. England will need their captain Joe Root and the batting unit to come up with the goods as they look to add some respectability to the scoreline. With the pink ball adding in another layer of intrigue, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Hobart.

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and James Anderson

Match Details

AUS vs ENG, The Ashes, 5th Test

Date and Time: 14th Jaunary 2022, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval should be a lively one, offering ample help to the pacers. The batters will need to be wary of the movement available off the surface before unfurling their shots. Bowlers will relish bowling under the lights, making for a tough test for the batters. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and putting up a good first-innings total.

Today’s AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Sam Billings is set to make his Test debut for England with Jos Buttler missing out due to injury. Billings has been in fine form all summer, albeit in the T20 format. He should make for a good addition to your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team, having been in Australia for the BBL.

Batter

Steve Smith: Steve Smith is yet to hit his stride with no centuries to his name in the series. The Aussie vice-captain has, however, played a couple of handy fifties. With Smith due for a big one for Australia, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Joe Root: Joe Root has been England's best batter in the series, often scoring big runs in tricky situations. Given his recent form and experience of playing in pink-ball Tests, Root is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins is one of the best Test bowlers in the world with his record speaking for itself. The Aussie captain has picked up 14 wickets in three Tests in the series with his accuracy and swing-bowling ability holding him in good stead. Adding pink ball into the equation will only help Cummins' chances of taking a few wickets in this Test match.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) - 378 points

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 362 points

Joe Root (ENG) - 406 points

Important stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 217 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 36.17

Joe Root - 277 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 34.62

Mitchell Starc - 15 wickets in 4 matches in this series, SR: 53.67

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (5th Test)

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, David Warner, Steve Smith, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Cameron Green, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain: Joe Root.

Edited by Samya Majumdar