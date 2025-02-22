AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 4

The 4th match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is the ultimate clash between two of the strongest sides in the world. Australia are lacking confidence as they lost their last ODI series to Sri Lanka by 2-0. England, on the other hand, were recently clean swept 3-0 by India in the ODI series.

These two teams have played a total of 160 head-to-head matches. England have won 65 matches, while Australia managed to win 90 matches. 3 matches ended in no results while 2 matches were drawn.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

The 4th match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, 4th Match

Date and Time: 22nd February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs.

The last ODI match played here was between South Africa and New Zealand, where a total of 612 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

AUS - Will be playing their first match

ENG - Will be playing their first match

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Matt Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith ©, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler ©, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 5,114 runs in 184 ODI matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Travis Head

Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head is in top-notch form and can once again trouble English bowlers. He has smashed 190 runs and taken 2 wickets in three appearances in Lahore. Ben Duckett is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Joe Root

Glenn Maxwell and Joe Root are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Joe Root will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. He has smashed 667 runs and taken 9 wickets in 29 head-to-head matches. Matthew Short is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Adam Zampa is in top-notch form. He has taken 34 wickets and smashed 50 runs in 16 head-to-head matches. Sean Abbott is another good bowler for today's match.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs. He has smashed 190 runs and taken 2 wickets in just 3 matches at this venue.

Joe Root

Joe Root is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 667 runs and taken 9 wickets in 29 head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs ENG, 4th Match

Joe Root

Glenn Maxwell

Jos Buttler

Travis Head

Steve Smith

Australia vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: S Smith, T Head, B Duckett

All-rounders: M Short, G Maxwell, J Root

Bowlers: A Zampa, A Rashid, S Abbott

Australia vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: S Smith, T Head, H Brook

All-rounders: M Short, G Maxwell, J Root

Bowlers: B Carse, J Archer, S Abbott

