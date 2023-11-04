AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 36

The 36th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The comeback shown by Australia after two consecutive losses is no less than a heroic tale in itself. Now, they are the clear favorites for finishing in the top four.

England, on the other hand, will be playing for their existence in the Champions Trophy since only the top seven teams apart from host nation Pakistan will qualify for that tournament. The defending champions are currently at the bottom of the table with only one win.

England's chances of playing in the Champions Trophy seem feeble especially since Australia are in good form.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

The 36th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, Match 36

Date and Time: 4th November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is big but the field is relatively small. So, players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions.

The last match played here was the intense match between India and Pakistan, where a total of 383 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

AUS - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

ENG - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are unavailable

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Buttler

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is handling the middle order of the England team and is expected to play well in today's match. J Bairstow is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Warner

T Head and D Warner are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the openers are expected to trash England's bowling unit. J Root is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Willey

M Stoinis and D Willey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Cummins and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. J Hazlewood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

D Warner

D Warner is back in his prime form, scoring runs in every match of the tournament. He can easily use the pitch to his advantage and therefore become the best captaincy option. He has smashed 413 runs in the last six matches of the tournament.

T Head

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make T Head the captain of your team. He can easily smash England bowlers in the powerplay and score a quick half-century. He smashed 109 runs in just 67 balls in the last match, against New Zealand.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs ENG, Match 36

T Head

D Warner

J Root

M Starc

D Willey

Australia vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler

Batters: J Root, D Warner, S Smith, M Labuschagne, T Head, B Stokes

All-rounders: D Willey

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins

Australia vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler

Batters: J Root, D Warner, M Labuschagne, T Head, B Stokes

All-rounders: D Willey

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, C Woakes