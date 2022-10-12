AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the second T20I at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Despite a spirited performance from the Aussies, England landed the first blow in the series. They had their opening duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler to thank for a match-winning partnership. While the English will fancy their chances of another win, Australia will welcome back their first-choice bowling attack with Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood after being rested for the first T20I. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, paving the way for an entertaining game of cricket in Canberra.

AUS vs ENG Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Australia and England will be played on October 12 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 12th October 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Maunka Oval, Canberra

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs ENG pitch report for 2nd T20I

Manuka Oval has offered decent help to the bowlers, with the average first-innings total across three T20Is being 144. The spinners have accounted for 14 out of 33 wickets and will be key in this game as well. Chasing has been the norm at the Manuka Oval, with two out of three T20Is being won by the team batting second.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 142

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

Australia: LLWWL

England: LLWWW

AUS vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David/Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (68(32) in the previous match vs AUS)

Jos Buttler made a stellar return to international cricket, scoring 68 runs off just 32 balls. He is perhaps the best white-ball batter in the world with a T20I strike rate of 143.98. With Buttler looking in pristine touch and Wade batting lower down the order, he is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (73(44) in the previous match vs ENG)

David Warner has been in sublime form, coming into the game on the back of two consecutive fifties. He has a sensational record in Australia with an average of 46.45 in 26 T20I matches. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Warner is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (35 matches, 451 runs, 19 wickets)

Ben Stokes did not have the best of outings in Perth, scoring only nine runs and bowling just the two overs. However, Stokes is a genuine match-winner with a T20I strike rate of 135.84. While his batting prowess is noteworthy, he could have a bigger say with the ball, making him a good pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (67 matches, 75 wickets, Average: 22.11)

Adam Zampa is set to return to the Australian side after being rested in the previous game. The leggie has terrific record at the Manuka Oval, picking up seven wickets in four T20s at an economy rate of 6.62. With Zampa also impressing against West Indies and India recently, he is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has a fine record at the Manuka Oval with 131 runs in four matches at an impressive strike rate of 137.9. He looked in good touch in the previous game as well, scoring 36 runs off just 26 balls. Although he is not expected to bowl, Marsh's batting prowess alone should make him a viable captaincy choice for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is bound to be a popular captaincy pick in the AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction teams and for good reason. Hales was the man-of-the-match in the previous game, scoring 84 runs off just 51 balls. He has a brilliant record in Canberra, striking at 144.7 in 12 BBL innings. With Hales looking in good form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alex Hales 84(51) in the previous match Sam Curran 2/35 in the previous match Mark Wood 3/34 in the previous match David Warner 73(44) in the previous match Josh Hazlewood 52 wickets in 35 matches

AUS vs ENG match expert tips (2nd T20I)

The Manuka Oval has offered help to spinners in the past. Spin has accounted for 40 percent of the wickets, with pacers also relying on change of pace more often than not. Moeen Ali, who is a wonderful player of spin, could be used as a floater in the batting unit. Moeen could have more of a say on the bowling front as well, making him a potential game-changer in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Alex Hales (vc), Harry Brook

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner (c), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali (vc)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

