AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, Match 2

The second match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will see Australia (AUS) square off against India (IND) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The last T20I match was complete value for money for the spectators, where they saw an amazing century by Josh Inglis, hard hitting by Surya Kumar Yadav, and solid finishing by Rinku Singh. This match is expected to provide a similar kind of experience.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, India look like tough opponents since they will be playing at home and played like a complete unit in the last match.

AUS vs IND Match Details

The second match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will be played on November 26 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The game is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs IND, Match 2

Date and Time: 26th November 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is good for pacers, and batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played here was between India and South Africa, where a low total of 216 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets, out of which 9 were taken by fast bowlers.

AUS vs IND Form Guide

AUS - L

IND - W

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

David Warner is unavailable and is replaced by Aaron Hardie

Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

AUS vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Kishan

I Kishan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Indian team whenever he gets the chance and is expected to perform well in today's match. J Inglis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Head

Y Jaiswal and T Head are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. R Gaikwad is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Stoinis

M Stoinis and A Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. They both will have a lot of duties to fulfill in today's match. G Maxwell is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Abbott and A Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. J Behrendorff is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND match captain and vice captain choices

T Head

T Head performed exceptionally well in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against India. He loves performing against India and can score quick runs against less experienced Indian bowlers.

Y Jaiswal

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make Y Jaiswal the captain of your team. He can easily smash Australian bowlers and score a quick half-century.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs IND, Match 2

Y Jaiswal

A Singh

T Head

R Gaikwad

M Stoinis

Australia vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or death bowlers the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, J Inglis

Batters: T Head, S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad, S Smith

All-rounders: M Stoinis

Bowlers: A Singh, S Abbott, R Bishnoi

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: T Head, S Yadav, R Gaikwad, S Smith

All-rounders: M Stoinis

Bowlers: A Singh, S Abbott, P Krishna, J Behrendorff, N Ellis