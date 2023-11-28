AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will see Australia (AUS) square off against India (IND) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The last T20I match was complete value for money for the spectators, where they saw complete dominance by Indian players. The top three batters scored quick firing half centuries whereas Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi both took three wickets each. The top performers for the Australian team were Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Ellis.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, India looks a tough opponent since they will be playing at their home and played like a complete unit in the last match.

AUS vs IND Match Details

The third match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will be played on November 28 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs IND, Match 3

Date and Time: 28 November 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is good for batting. The toss might not play a very crucial role in today's match. The last match played here was between India and South Africa, where a low total of 458 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

AUS vs IND Form Guide

AUS - L L

IND - W W

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

David Warner is unavailable and is replaced by Aaron Hardie.

Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

IND Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Kishan

I Kishan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Indian team whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. J Inglis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Jaiswal

Y Jaiswal and S Kumar Yadav are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. R Gaikwad is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Stoinis

M Stoinis and A Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. They both will have a lot of duties to fulfill in today's match. G Maxwell is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Bishnoi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Bishnoi and N Ellis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs too. P Krishna is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Jaiswal

Since the pitch is expected to help the batters, you can make Y Jaiswal the captain of your team. He can easily smash Australian bowlers and score a quick half-century on this flat pitch. Jaiswal smashed 53 runs in just 25 balls in the last T20I match against Australia.

S Kumar Yadav

S Kumar Yadav performed exceptionally well in the first match of the series. He loves performing against Australia and can score quick runs against less experienced Australian bowlers. The last time he played T20 on this pitch against South Africa, he smashed 61 runs in just 22 balls.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs IND, Match 3

Y Jaiswal

R Gaikwad

M Stoinis

I Kishan

S Kumar Yadav

Australia vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, J Inglis.

Batters: R Singh, S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad, S Smith.

All-rounders: M Stoinis, G Maxwell.

Bowlers: N Ellis, R Bishnoi.

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, M Wade.

Batters: R Singh, S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad, T Head.

All-rounders: M Stoinis.

Bowlers: N Ellis, R Bishnoi, P Krishna.