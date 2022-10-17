AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Australia (AUS) and India will lock horns in a T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs IND 2022 Dream11 prediction.

After a fairly successful home season, India will begin their final leg of preparations ahead of the marquee event. The Indians had a decent run against the Western Australians with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh impressing. However, they will look to fine-tune their side against Australia, who lost their previous series against England. Although the Aussies boast a strong squad, the focus will be on Steve Smith, who is eyeing a place in the playing XI.

AUS vs IND Match Details

Australia and India will face off in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 17 at the Gabba. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs IND, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Date and Time: 17th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

AUS vs IND pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

The pitch at the Gabba is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 163. The previous match at this venue saw pacers pick up 13 out of 18 wickets. There should be some help available for the spinners, with the dimensions of the ground also helping them. Teams have preferred to bat first upon winning the toss, a trend that is expected to continue in this game as well.

Last 4 T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 163

2nd-innings score: 147

AUS vs IND probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar and Josh Hazlewood.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

AUS vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dinesh Karthik (56 matches, 672 runs, SR: 146.41)

Dinesh Karthik has been brilliant in this format of late, often coming up with quick runs down the order. He has a strike rate of 146.41 in T20I cricket and is a brilliant player of pace. Given his form and experience, Karthik is a fine pick for your AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Steve Smith (62 matches, 1004 runs, Average: 25.74)

Steven Smith has seemingly been dropped from the T20I side with the emergence of Tim David. However, he is a decent player in this format, scoring over 1000 runs and striking at over 120. With Smith due for a big score, he is a must-have in your AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Marsh (3 matches vs ENG, 81 runs, Average: 27.00)

Mitchell Marsh was Australia's best batter in the series against England, scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 144.64. Although he has not been bowling of late due to fitness concerns, Marsh's ability against pace and intent through the middle overs is key. Given his form, Marsh is a good selection for your AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Shami (17 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 31.56)

Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad and is likely to feature in this game. He has a decent record in T20I cricket, picking up 18 wickets in 17 matches. He had a good IPL campaign and should be a good pick for your AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction team given his style of bowling.

AUS vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner has been in decent form for Australia, scoring two fifties in his last five matches. He scored 77 runs in two completed matches against England, including a quick-fire fifty at the Optus Stadium. With Warner having a great record in Australian conditions, he is a viable captaincy pick for your AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored a 55-ball 74 against Western Australia last week, albeit in a losing cause. However, Rahul has shown glimpses of form in recent matches and has an average of nearly 40 in this format. With Rahul keen to get some runs under his belt, he could be a good pick as captain in your AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs IND match expert tips

Aaron Finch has a poor record against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20Is, scoring 55 runs in 48 balls and getting dismissed twice. With Finch not in the best of form and susceptible against swing, he could be a risky pick for your AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: David Warner (c), Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, KL Rahul (vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Hardik Pandya, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel

