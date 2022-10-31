AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 31

The 31st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Ireland (IRE) take on Australia (AUS) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Australia are in a precarious position coming into the game, winning only one out of three matches so far. The hosts desperately need a win, given their standing in the points table. However, they come across an upbeat Irish side who beat England last week. While their batters are hitting their strides at the right time, the onus will be on the duo of Josh Little and Mark Adair to do the damage with the ball. All in all, another cracking game of cricket beckons with both teams eyeing the two points on offer in Brisbane.

AUS vs IRE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 31st fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Ireland and Australia will be played on October 31 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Match 31

Date and Time: 31st October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AUS vs IRE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 31

The pitch at the Gabba is a decent one to bat on, with the previous game seeing nearly 300 runs being scored across both innings. The pacers enjoyed the conditions, accounting for over 50 percent of the wickets in the previous game. Chasing will be the preferred option, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 150

2nd-innings score: 147

AUS vs IRE Form Guide

Australia: L-NR-W-L-NR

Ireland: W-W-L-W-NR

AUS vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

AUS vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorcan Tucker (5 matches, 120 runs, Average: 30.00)

Lorcan Tucker has been in decent form for Ireland, scoring 120 runs in five matches. He has an average of 30 and had a good outing against England. While Matthew Wade is not a bad option, Tucker's recent form should give him the edge in your AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (97 matches, 2866 runs, Average: 33.33)

David Warner has not had the best of starts to his T20 World Cup campaign, unable to get going against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. However, he has an average of 33.33 with a strike rate of 141 in this format. With Warner due for a big score, he is a top pick for your AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marcus Stoinis (59 off 18 in the previous match vs Sri Lanka)

Marcus Stoinis was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian. He scored an 18-ball 59 in the middle overs to hand Australia a crucial win against Sri Lanka. With Stoinis likely to be used as the fifth bowling option, he is a must-have in your AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Joshua Little (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 24.33)

Joshua Little has been Ireland's best pacer, picking up six wickets at an average of 24.33. He has used the conditions to perfection, impressing in the powerplay and death overs. With the conditions likely to help Little, he is a good choice for your AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner's last outing at the Gabba saw him score a match-winning fifty against the West Indies. He has a good record in this format with a strike rate of 141 at the top of the order. With Warner being a brilliant player of pace and also capable of pacing his innings perfectly, he is a top captaincy pick for your AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is an explosive batter who has already scored 122 runs in four innings in the World Cup. Stirling is generally for his fearless batting approach in the powerplay with his T20I strike rate of 134.69 holding him in good stead. With Stirling in decent form coming into the game, he could be a fine captaincy choice in your AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mitchell Starc 1/23 in the previous match Josh Hazlewood 1/26 in the previous match David Warner 2866 runs in 97 matches Paul Stirling 122 runs in 5 matches Joshua Little 6 wickets in 5 matches

AUS vs IRE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Josh Hazlewood has been in fine form all year, impressing for Australia and in the IPL as well. Hazlewood has already picked up three wickets in two matches, using his height and not giving much away to the batters. With the conditions bound to favor the pacers, Hazlewood could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (vc)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mark Adair, Josh Little

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Pat Cummins, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

