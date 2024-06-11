AUS vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 24

The 24th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against Namibia (NAM) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, June 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia have almost qualified for the Super 8 as they have won both of their last two matches by big margins. They won their last match against England by 36 runs. Namibia, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Scotland by 5 wickets.

Trending

These two squads have played only one head-to-head match, which was won by Australia by 7 wickets. So, this will be a good match to watch.

AUS vs NAM Match Details

The 24th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs NAM, 24th Match

Date and Time: 12th June 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was between Scotland and Oman, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

AUS vs NAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AUS - W W L W W

NAM - L W W L W

AUS vs NAM Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Nikolas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

AUS vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Zane Green

Zane Green is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He can hold one end of the pitch and score runs. He scored 28 runs in 27 balls in the last match. Matthew Wade is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if Australia is batting first.

Batters

David Warner

Travis Head and David Warner are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. David Warner has already smashed 95 runs in the last two matches. Mitchell Marsh is another good player option, especially while batting first.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marcus Stoinis has smashed 97 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. Gerhard Merwe Erasmus Erasmus has already smashed 65 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. David Wiese is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Mitchell Starc has taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. Ruben Trumpelmann is another good bowler for today's match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

AUS vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Australia. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of four overs. He has already smashed 97 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus is the top pick from Namibia who will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He is in great form. He has already smashed 65 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs NAM, 24th Match

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

David Warner

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

David Wiese

Australia vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Green

Batters: T Head, D Warner, M Marsh

All-rounders: M Stoinis, G Merwe Erasmus, D Wiese

Bowlers: M Starc, P Cummins, A Zampa, R Trumpelmann

Australia vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: D Warner

All-rounders: M Stoinis, G Merwe Erasmus, D Wiese

Bowlers: M Starc, P Cummins, A Zampa, R Trumpelmann, H Hazlewood, B Scholtz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback