AUS vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 12th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Trans-Tasman rivalry takes centre-stage this Thursday as Australia and New Zealand lock horns in the first of three Tests. This series is one of the most awaited ones of the year considering either side's potential in the longer format.

Australia has had a relatively good year in the Test arena with the Ashes and the Pakistan series going according to plan. On the other hand, New Zealand has also impressed with its ability to grind out a draw and wins courtesy of a balanced and settled unit in their midst.

While both sides boast of premier batsmen in their side, the Pink Ball brings in another dimension to this already hyped clash. In what promises to be a stellar start to the series, either side will fancy its chances of a win under the Perth heat. Here are a few tips to pick your AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team.

Squads to choose from

Australia:

Tim Paine (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner

Playing XI Updates:

Australia:

Justin Langer has more or less confirmed that Australia will field an unchanged side from the one that featured against Pakistan. David Warner and Joe Burns will continue the opening partnership while the formidable duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne follow.

They have a very long batting unit with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc slated to bat at eight and nine. With the Pink Ball coming into play, Starc will share the new ball with Josh Hazlewood, who impressed in the second Test against Pakistan. Nathan Lyon will play as the lone spinner with the option of Marnus Labuschagne also available if required.

Possible XI: Warner, Burns, Labuschagne, Smith, Wade, Head, Paine (C&WK), Cummins, Starc, Lyon and Hazlewood.

New Zealand:

Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme are set to feature in this Pink Ball Test after missing out against England. While New Zealand has found success with a solid batting unit, Jeet Raval's poor form has put him in the firing line. Nevertheless, the team management is behind the Kiwi opener who will open the batting in Perth.

The trio of Williamson, Taylor and Latham are in good form after each of them scored a hundred in the second Test against England. Along with Nicholls and Watling's superb form in 2019, the Kiwi side will pose a serious threat to Australia's unbeaten status this summer.

Another conundrum is whether New Zealand will hand Lockie Ferguson a debut ahead of Tim Southee. With the nature of the pitch being taken into consideration, Ferguson should feature alongside Boult and Wagner on Thursday.

Possible XI: Raval, Latham, Williamson (C), Taylor, Nicholls, Watling(WK), Grandhomme, Santner, Boult, Ferguson/Southee and Wagner.

Match Details:

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test

12th December 2019, 10:30 AM IST

Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report:

In the Test match played between India and Australia last here at this venue, the pitch provided some help for both the spinners and pacers. While the pacers did enjoy the conditions with the new ball, it was ultimately Nathan Lyon who shone with eight wickets.

But with this Test being a day/night one, it might be tough work for the batsmen under the light and also under the Perth heat. While there isn't any rain being forecast, high temperatures will test the players in what promises to be a thrilling bout of Test cricket.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: BJ Watling has been sensational this year with the Kiwi wicket-keeper scoring a double hundred as well against England. Although Matthew Wade hit two hundreds in the Ashes earlier in the year, Watling's ability to bat with the tail should give him the nod. Both of them could also be picked provided the balance of the side is maintained.

Batsmen: Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are considered to be among the Fab Four of world cricket, along with Joe Root and Virat Kohli. While Smith has scored over 800 runs this season, Williamson comes into this game on the back of a rearguard hundred against England earlier in the month. While David Warner's sensational triple hundred holds him good stead as well, the likes of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are also viable batting picks for this game.

Allrounders: Colin de Grandhomme is a decent option with the batting all-rounder capable of picking a wicket or two with his nagging accuracy. Another viable all-rounder pick would be Marnus Labuschagne, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests this year. With 829 runs to his name, Labuschagne also fills in as the fifth bowler with the leg-spin.

Bowlers: Although there is a lot of quality on either side, Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner stand out. Pat Cummins is the only bowler to pick 50 wickets in Tests this year. Wagner, on the other hand, has also been equally brilliant with 29 wickets in just four Tests. Along with both of them, Trent Boult also warranties a place in the side while only one of Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc should also suffice.

Captain: David Warner's form at home has been simply sensational. Coming into this game on the back of a triple-hundred, Warner has a decent record against New Zealand and should be backed to score more runs in Perth. Along with the southpaw, Kane Williamson and Pat Cummins are also viable candidates for the multiplier options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BJ Watling, David Warner, Ross Taylor, Steve Smith, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, David Warner, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin de Grandhomme, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins