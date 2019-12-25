AUS vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 26th, 2019

The second Test between Australia and New Zealand takes place at the iconic MCG. The annual Boxing Day Test has extra spice to it this year with the short ball tactics utilised by New Zealand in the previous Test.

However, it did backfire with a certain, Mitchell Starc ripping apart the Kiwis in either innings with the Pink Ball. The Aussies have momentum on their side with an unassailable lead in the series on offer for them. With a flat track beckoning, the Kiwis should prove to be a tough opponent with the likes of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in their ranks.

Both teams lost one of their bowlers during the previous Test although they have ample replacements in the form of James Pattinson and Trent Boult. All in all, another cracking encounter between two of the best teams in the world is eminent. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AUS vs NZ

Squads to choose from:

Australia:

Tim Paine(C), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson

Playing XI Updates:

Australia:

With Josh Hazlewood out injured, James Pattinson is a certain starter alongside Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins. Considering the nature of the pitch, Justin Langer has already expressed a willingness to include Michael Neser as well to manage the workload on Starc and Cummins.

Apart from this, the rest of the side should remain unchanged with Marnus Labuschagne in fine form. The opening duo of David Warner and Joe Burns look fairly solid with Travis Head also getting some runs in the previous game. All eyes will be upon Steve Smith, who is due for a big score in this Australian summer.

Possible XI: Warner, Burns, Labuschagne, Smith (C), Wade, Paine(WK), Head/Neser, Cummins, Starc, Lyon and Pattinson

New Zealand:

Trent Boult is likely to feature after recovering in time from injury. While Boult replaces Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell is all set to open the innings at the expense of Jeet Raval, who had twin failures in Perth. The Kiwis have a nice balance in their playing XI with Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner doubling up as allrounders. With a top order consisting of Williamson, Latham and Taylor, New Zealand is well equipped to tackle a formidable Aussie attack although the onus is on Neil Wagner, whose ability to bowl the heavy ball is critical in this Test.

Possible XI: Blundell, Latham, Williamson (C), Taylor, Nicholls, Watling(WK), de Grandhomme, Santner, Boult, Southee and Wagner

Match details:

Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

26th December 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch report:

The MCG served two very contrasting pitches in the Sheffield Shield so far. While the opening round featured a flat pitch with only twelve wickets being picked, the recent game saw the match being abandoned due to the pitch condition. However, there is talk of another good batting track with a nice green layer for this Test match. This would ensure something for the pacers to work with as both teams would love to bat first upon winning the toss.

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although all the four options are set to feature for their respective sides in this Test match, BJ Watling's form in 2019 stands out. The Kiwi wicket-keeper has scored 530 runs at an average of 66.25, which holds him in high regards. While Watling is the first choice, Tom Blundell's selection could help the balance of the side in spite of the fact that he is batting at an unfamiliar position.

Batsmen: Steve Smith and Kane Williamson underwhelmed in the previous Test and would be itching to make an impact at the MCG. Along with the aforementioned duo, David Warner is also a viable option with the opener showing glimpses of what he is capable of in Perth. While Ross Taylor's experience should also hold him in good stead, Tom Latham is a decent option as well with his record with the longer format being exemplary. The likes of Joe Burns and Henry Nicholls are also viable picks considering the nature of the pitch.

Allrounders: Colin de Grandhomme stands out as the best option in the allrounders section for this game. The burly all-rounder accounted for two wickets in the previous Test and is capable of filling the fourth pacers role to perfection. Labuschagne is the highest run-scorer this year in the Test format with 1022 runs. He scored a match winning hundred in Perth as well which helped Australia put on a big score to help their cause. Both Labuschagne and de Grandhomme should justify their selection with a solid performance.

Bowlers: A number of quality bowling options are available for fantasy users to pick in this game. However, Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult are the premier options owing to their skill and reputation. While Boult is set to make his first appearance in this series, Mitchell Starc is in fine form with a man of the match performance in Perth. The likes of Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner are also worth-while options while James Pattinson could also pick a few wickets at his home ground against the Kiwis.

Captain: Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are two of the best batsmen in world cricket. Both of them are ranked among the top five Test batsmen in the world and are capable of scoring big hundreds as well. While they are bound to be popular picks for the multiplier options, one could go along with David Warner and Mitchell Starc as well for the same with both of them enjoying a fine season in the longer format.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BJ Watling, Steve Smith, Joe Burns, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Steve Smith, Joe Burns, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, David Warner, Colin de Grandhomme, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: David Warner