AUS vs NZ 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 3rd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand commences from Friday at the Sydeney Cricket Ground (SCG). Both Tests in the series has a followed a similar pattern with the hosts coming out victorious on both occasions. In spite of a Tom Blundell hundred and a wholehearted performance from Neil Wagner, the Kiwis weren't able to withstand the quality the Aussies have in their arsenal. The final Test provides one last opportunity for Kane Williamson and his men to justify their standing as one of the best sides in the longest format. However, they will have to come up with better answers to the questions posed by the Aussie bowling attack. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AUS vs NZ 3rd Test.

Squads to choose from:

Australia:

Tim Paine(C), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Will Somerville.

Playing XI Updates:

Australia:

Although Mitchell Swepson has been added to the side for this Test, Australia is likely to field the same side that featured in the previous Test. While there are talks of spin playing a major role at the SCG, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head's presence in the side should fend off Mitch Swepson for the time being. Joe Burns and David Warner will open the batting once again with Steve Smith looking to overcome his troubles against Neil Wagner. The likes of Head and Paine did get some runs in the previous game which ensures that Australia are well-equipped with the bat. Three of Australia's frontline bowlers in Starc, Cummins, and Lyon return to their home ground and would be itching to impress against the Kiwis.

Possible XI: Burns, Warner, Labuschagne, Smith, Wade, Head, Paine(c & wk), Starc, Cummins, Pattinson, and Lyon.

New Zealand:

Trent Boult has already left Australia due to an injury to his right hand. Although Will Somerville, knows a thing or two about the conditions in Sydney from his last stints for the Sydney Sixers, Todd Astle is likely to get the nod. Colin de Grandhomme and Southee will share the new ball with Wagner being the enforcer. Better performances are expected from the New Zealand batsmen with the likes of Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls still searching for form. With Tom Blundell scoring a hundred in his first outing as an opener, he should continue at the top of the order along with Latham.

Possible XI: Blundell, Latham, Williamson (C), Taylor, Nicholls, Watling (WK), Santner, de Grandhomme, Astle/Somerville, Southee, and Wagner.

Match Details:

Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd Test

3rd January 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to provide some help for the spinners although the batsmen should play the shots once they spend some time in the middle. There isn't any rain on the forecast, but the threat of high temperatures and smoke due to the New South Wales bushfire crisis looms large. The BBL game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers already being abandoned midway shows the intensity of the problem. Nevertheless, we should have a full Test on our hands albeit with a few interruptions.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Matthew Wade and Tom Blundell had decent outings in the previous Test. However, Tom Blundell's superlative hundred in Melbourne should give him the nod with the Kiwi looking in good touch. While BJ Watling would make for a viable pick as well, Blundell's form should be backed for this game.

Batsmen: David Warner and Kane Williamson are must haves although both of them come into Test on the back of contrasting form. While Warner has managed to score some runs in the series, Kane Williamson is due for a big knock against the Aussies. Along with them, Steve Smith is another dependable option although credits could be an issue. Like his captain, Henry Nicholls has also flattered to deceive and will be itching to make amends in Sydney. Along with Ross Taylor, Nicholls could also be picked to round off the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne is another popular pick for this game for obvious reasons. The Queenslander was the only batsman to cross 1000 runs in 2019 and also tops the charts for the series with 275 runs in four innings. With his part-time spin also coming into play, Labuschagne should earn a good number of fantasy points along with one of Colin de Grandhomme or Mitchell Santner.

Bowlers: Considering the nature of the pitch, Nathan Lyon should justify his selection in the fantasy team with a few wickets. Along with Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon should feature in most fantasy teams for this game. Another such candidate is Neil Wagner, who has been New Zealand's best bet with the ball. He should be backed to add a couple of wickets to his tally of 14 wickets in the series so far. One of Pat Cummins or James Pattinson should round the fantasy team for this game with both of them in good wicket-taking form.

Captain: David Warner is the ideal candidate for one multiplier option with the southpaw looking in good touch. He would be eager to make a big score in front of his home crowd as well with the likes of Kane Williamson and Steve Smith also being dependable punts. If one were to prefer a bowler for captaincy, Nathan Lyon should fit the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Tom Blundell, David Warner, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Steve Smith, David Warner, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner, James Pattinson, Mitch Starc and Nathan Lyon. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Nathan Lyon