AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Australia (AUS) will lock horns with New Zealand (NZ) in the first ODI at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction fantasy tips for today's match.

Despite Australia starting their home season with an ODI series win against Zimbabwe, it ended on a sour note. They conceded the final ODI against Zimbabwe after being bundled out for just 141. However, they will still head into this series as the favorites given the depth and balance in their squad.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have been in decent form in this format of late, winning against the likes of West Indies and Ireland. While their bowling attack has led the way on most occasions, the Kiwis can rely on their experienced batting unit too. Although they start as the less-favored of the two teams, New Zealand are capable of landing the first blow in the series.

AUS vs NZ Match Details, 1st ODI

The first game of the three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played on September 6 at the Cazaly's Stadium. The game is set to take place at 9:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 6th September 2022, 9:50 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

AUS vs NZ pitch report for 1st ODI

Only two games at the venue were played a while back between Bangladesh and Australia. Although the average first-innings total read 126, a much better batting track is expected. The pacers are likely to dominate the proceedings. Chasing could be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 126

Average 2nd-innings score: 128

AUS vs NZ ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Australia: LLWWL

New Zealand: WWLWW

AUS vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell/Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi/Michael Bracewell.

Australia injury/team news

No changes are expected of the Aussies from the Zimbabwe series.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 match top picks for 1st ODI

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (3 matches vs NZ, 81 runs, Average: 27.00)

Tom Latham has been in decent form in the ODI format, scoring two fifties in his last five matches. The southpaw is a good player of spin and has been a regular fixture in the Kiwi middle order for quite some time. Given his recent form and the likelihood of Carey batting in the lower order, Latham stands out as the ideal wicketkeeper pick.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (3 matches vs ZIM, 164 runs, Average: 54.67)

David Warner was Australia's best batter in their previous series against Zimbabwe, scoring 164 runs in three matches. Warner was Australia's lone warrior in their previous game, scoring 66.6 percent of Australia's total runs. With Warner in pristine form in white-ball cricket, he is a must-have in your AUS vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (3 matches vs ZIM, 8 wickets, Average: 7.12)

Cameron Green is one of the best young prospects on the Australian circuit. He impressed with the ball against Zimbabwe, picking up eight wickets at an average of 7.12. While his bowling form is impressive, he can pack a punch with the bat as well with a List A average of 37.75.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (3 matches vs WI, 8 wickets, Average: 15.00)

Trent Boult has a brilliant record against the Aussies, taking 29 wickets in 12 innings. Boult has been great in this format, picking up eight wickets against West Indies earlier in the year. Given the conditions on offer, Boult should prove to be a handful for the Aussies.

AUS vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner is perhaps the most in-form batter in the Aussie set-up, scoring 164 runs in the previous series. He has a good record against New Zealand with 614 runs at an average of 47.2. With Warner in brilliant touch, he is bound to be a popular captaincy option.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has been one of New Zealand's best batters in white-ball cricket. In his short career so far, Conway has scored 291 runs, including three scores of 50 or more in six innings. With Conway being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a brilliant option for captain or vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mitchell Starc 5 wickets in 3 matches vs ZIM Steve Smith 96 runs in 3 matches vs ZIM Adam Zampa 6 wickets in 3 matches vs ZIM Trent Boult 8 wickets in 3 matches Finn Allen 124 runs in 3 matches

AUS vs NZ match expert tips for 1st ODI

Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green are in brilliant form, which might not bode well for the Kiwi openers. This could bring the likes of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway into play earlier than expected. If they are able to get themselves in early on, both Williamson and Conway could be handy picks in the first AUS vs NZ ODI.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this AUS vs NZ match, click here!

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Head To Head

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st ODI, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Finn Allen

Batters: David Warner (c), Steve Smith, Devon Conway (vc)

All-rounder: Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Grand League

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith (vc), Devon Conway (c), Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar