AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Australia (AUS) will lock horns with New Zealand (NZ) in the second ODI at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction fantasy tips.

Australia started the series with a thrilling win over New Zealand, courtesy of a fine partnership between Alex Carey and Cameron Green. While their top order faltered against a quality bowling attack, the Aussies' depth came through for them. They will now be eyeing a series-clinching win against the Kiwis, who were unlucky to come out on the losing side after a spirited bowling performance. In addition to their in-form bowlers, New Zealand boast an experienced batting unit that is loaded with quality. With the outcome of the series potentially on the line, a cracking game beckons in Cairns.

AUS vs NZ Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played on September 8 at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 9:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 8th September 2022, 9:50 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

AUS vs NZ pitch report for 2nd ODI

Although the pitch is expected to be a decent one to bat on, the previous game saw 465 runs being scored. Five wickets fell in the powerplay phase across both innings, indicating help on offer for the pacers. The venue has been good for chasing, with both teams likely to prefer bowling first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 232

Average 2nd-innings score: 233

AUS vs NZ ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Australia: LWWLW

New Zealand: WLWWL

AUS vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No changes are expected,

New Zealand probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Australia injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 match top picks for 2nd ODI

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (43(57) vs Australia in the previous game)

Tom Latham was in decent touch in the previous game, scoring a 57-ball 43. He has a good record in the format, averaging 35.46 while batting predominantly in the middle order. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Latham is a viable option for your AUS vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (20(25) vs New Zealand in the previous game)

David Warner has had a decent start to the Australian summer, scoring 184 runs in four ODI matches. Warner also has a good record against the Kiwis, amassing 634 runs in 13 ODI innings. With Warner in pristine form, he is bound to be a popular selection ahead of the game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (4/52 vs New Zealand in the previous game)

Glenn Maxwell was the star of the show with the ball in the first ODI, coming up with his career-best figures of 4/52. Maxwell is also an explosive batter who is striking at 126.21 in the format. Given his all-round utility, Maxwell is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (13 matches vs AUS, 33 wickets, Average: 18.12)

Trent Boult had a brilliant outing in the previous game, returning with figures of 4/40. Boult also has a great record against Australia in ODIs, picking up 33 wickets in 13 matches. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Boult is a good pick for your AUS vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

AUS vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is one of the best batters in the world with an ODI average of 43.39. Smith is at his best in Australian conditions, with his average improving to 53.61 in home conditions. With the former Australian captain due for a big score, he is a brilliant captaincy option for your AUS vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway got off to a start in the previous game, scoring 46 runs at the top of the order. Like Steve Smith, Conway also has a decent record in the 50-over format, averaging 48.14, albeit in seven ODIs. Given his knack for playing big knocks, Conway is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for the game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Josh Hazlewood 3/31 in the previous match Devon Conway 46(68) in the previous match Steve Smith 365 runs in 13 ODI matches vs NZ Trent Boult 4/40 in the previous match Lockie Ferguson 2/60 in the previous match

AUS vs NZ match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Aaron Finch has been in woeful form of late with scores of 15, one, five, and five in his last four outings. He has gotten out to left-arm pace in all four games. With Finch coming across an elite left-arm pacer in Trent Boult yet again, he could be overlooked for the second AUS vs NZ ODI.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head To Head

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith (vc), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: David Warner (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson (vc), Devon Conway

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

